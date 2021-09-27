Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/afghanistans-banking-system-might-collapse-any-day-now-over-lack-of-cash-watchdog-warns-1089445079.html
Afghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
Afghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's banking system is at a breaking point because of a lack of cash and the economic consequences would likely be disastrous, the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T11:14+0000
2021-09-27T11:14+0000
asia
afghanistan
banking system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089445054_0:42:2711:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_817696063d8b5b783677f6fb1ab70b54.jpg
"Afghanistan’s economy is spiralling out of control. The formal banking system could collapse any day now because of a lack of cash. I’ve spoken to families who tell me they are surviving on tea and small scraps of old bread," Egeland said in a statement.The Afghan economic collapse is fraught with an even more deteriorating humanitarian situation where even the most basic services will no longer function, the humanitarian official said.He called on UN member states to "urgently broker a multilateral agreement" to stabilize the economic situation in Afghanistan, fund appropriate public services and address the liquidity crisis.The Afghan economy has been facing collapse since the Taliban* seized power last month, as the takeover prompted international organizations and donor countries to suspend aid and funding of humanitarian projects. The International Monetary Fund, among other financial institutions, blocked an automatic payout of $460 million and suspended the country's special drawing rights in August.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
asia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089445054_0:0:2711:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_145d2b37facf212ef3320565ee2500fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, afghanistan, banking system

Afghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns

11:14 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERAn Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021
An Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's banking system is at a breaking point because of a lack of cash and the economic consequences would likely be disastrous, the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, said on Monday. Egeland is on a visit in Afghanistan at the moment.
"Afghanistan’s economy is spiralling out of control. The formal banking system could collapse any day now because of a lack of cash. I’ve spoken to families who tell me they are surviving on tea and small scraps of old bread," Egeland said in a statement.
The Afghan economic collapse is fraught with an even more deteriorating humanitarian situation where even the most basic services will no longer function, the humanitarian official said.
"Dealing with the liquidity crisis is critical as aid organisations seek to scale up to meet urgent humanitarian needs," Egeland added.
He called on UN member states to "urgently broker a multilateral agreement" to stabilize the economic situation in Afghanistan, fund appropriate public services and address the liquidity crisis.
The Afghan economy has been facing collapse since the Taliban* seized power last month, as the takeover prompted international organizations and donor countries to suspend aid and funding of humanitarian projects. The International Monetary Fund, among other financial institutions, blocked an automatic payout of $460 million and suspended the country's special drawing rights in August.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTEurope's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?
10:33 GMTDutch Acting Prime Minister Under Extra Protection Over Attack, Abduction Threat, Reports Say
10:27 GMTThe New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience
09:58 GMTStrong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says
09:55 GMTUK Climate Protesters Defy Court Order to Block Highway Around London - Video
09:31 GMTCDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Reportedly Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections
09:02 GMTUS Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
09:02 GMTIndia: Major Highways Blocked as Protesting Farmers Begin Nationwide Shutdown
09:02 GMTBeijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific
08:32 GMTAshraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:16 GMTBritish Warship Plows Through Taiwan Strait Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
08:09 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Meets With Senior Bahrain Officials, UAE