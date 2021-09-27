Registration was successful!
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Afghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
Afghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Afghanistan withdrew on Monday its participation in the UN General Assembly high-level debates, spokeswoman for the UN General... 27.09.2021
"The Office of the President of the General Assembly was informed that the Member State withdrew its participation in the General Debate," Grayley said when asked why Afghanistan was not appearing on the updated speakers' list for Monday.The issue of Afghanistan’s participation was unclear after the Taliban (banned in Russia) submitted a letter to the United Nations last week requesting permission to take part in the debate.Later in the week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulamnabi Isaczai, appointed by exiled President Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday.
Afghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate

14:43 GMT 27.09.2021
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Afghanistan withdrew on Monday its participation in the UN General Assembly high-level debates, spokeswoman for the UN General Assembly’s President, Monica Grayley, said.
"The Office of the President of the General Assembly was informed that the Member State withdrew its participation in the General Debate," Grayley said when asked why Afghanistan was not appearing on the updated speakers' list for Monday.
The issue of Afghanistan’s participation was unclear after the Taliban (banned in Russia) submitted a letter to the United Nations last week requesting permission to take part in the debate.
Later in the week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulamnabi Isaczai, appointed by exiled President Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday.
© 2021 Sputnik.
