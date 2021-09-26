Video: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
© Photo : Instagram/vaimalamachavesoffVaimalama Chaves
Vaimalama Chaves, a French singer and model, became Miss Tahiti in 2018 and then secured the title of Miss France a year later. She is the fourth representative of French Polynesia to win the title.
Miss France 2019 has taken to her Instagram to express outrage after she, according to her words, was "attacked" in Paris by a "gang" of teenagers.
"Dear women. Today I am angry. I am angry because I was assaulted", she said in one of her Instagram stories.
She asserted that one teenager threw a stone at her "for fun", but later she discovered herself surrounded by a crowd of some 15 young people who had "no values". Chaves also said that the teenagers were trying to steal her phone.
The model posted a clip where the youngsters are seen dispersing and trying to hide their faces.
Chaves is Miss Tahiti 2018 and Miss France 2019. She is also a singer, with her debut studio album "Good Vaïbes" released in February 2020.