Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/un-chief-warns-humanity-unacceptably-close-to-nuclear-annihilation-1089420715.html
UN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
UN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
On Thursday, Antonio Guterres urged all nations possessing nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has been inked by 185... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T12:21+0000
2021-09-26T12:21+0000
antonio guterres
russia
us
news
new start treaty
nuclear weapons
world
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6619ab410f5eacf4cf8521786de17836.jpg
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that "humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation".In a message on his Twitter page on Sunday, Guterres singled out the "nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons" that are currently "stockpiled around the world".The message comes after Guterres voiced concern about a number of nations, including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and the US, having yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The document, adopted in 1996, was signed by 185 countries but is yet to come into force."We have remained in this state of limbo for too long", he said, praising at the same time a decision by Russia and the US to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction (START) Treaty and engage in dialogue on the matter.In late January, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on 5 February 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.New START, which entered force on 5 February 2011, stipulates a reduction in the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu has, meanwhile, pointed out that all nuclear powers will at some point have to sit down for arms control talks."One thing is about the bilateral arrangement, and we should not forget that the US and Russia are the main nuclear weapons possessors - some 90 percent of arsenals. I think that's good these two superpowers are engaged and committed to negotiating further reductions. But at some point, if you are really serious about eliminating nuclear weapons, then, of course, all the other nuclear weapon possessing countries will have to come to the table and think about how to go about it", Izumi told Sputnik on Saturday.
https://sputniknews.com/20210211/russian-deputy-fm-any-agreement-to-replace-new-start-treaty-requires-discussing-us-missile-defence-1082041054.html
So It Is, I am not wery happy about it, but western so call exemptionalism is for all of as so destructive, and that type of behaviors is uncureable......and when, or if happened will be to late!
0
1
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4c6a17ad787159c1575411f6a3f8f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antonio guterres, russia, us, news, new start treaty, nuclear weapons, world, un general assembly

UN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'

12:21 GMT 26.09.2021
CC0 / / Nuclear explosion
Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, Antonio Guterres urged all nations possessing nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has been inked by 185 countries since its adoption by the UN General Assembly in 1996.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that "humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation".
In a message on his Twitter page on Sunday, Guterres singled out the "nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons" that are currently "stockpiled around the world".

"Now is the time to lift the cloud of nuclear conflict for good, eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, and usher in a new era of trust and peace", the UN chief underscored.

The message comes after Guterres voiced concern about a number of nations, including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and the US, having yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The document, adopted in 1996, was signed by 185 countries but is yet to come into force.
"We have remained in this state of limbo for too long", he said, praising at the same time a decision by Russia and the US to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction (START) Treaty and engage in dialogue on the matter.

In a statement to mark the 25th anniversary of the CTBT's opening for signature, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the "formulation of this historic document, aimed at drastically strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime, has confirmed that even the most difficult issues of global security can and should be resolved by means of negotiations".

In late January, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on 5 February 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.
New START, which entered force on 5 February 2011, stipulates a reduction in the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.
The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2021
Russian Deputy FM: Any Agreement to Replace New START Treaty Requires Discussing US Missile Defence
11 February, 08:40 GMT
UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu has, meanwhile, pointed out that all nuclear powers will at some point have to sit down for arms control talks.
"One thing is about the bilateral arrangement, and we should not forget that the US and Russia are the main nuclear weapons possessors - some 90 percent of arsenals. I think that's good these two superpowers are engaged and committed to negotiating further reductions. But at some point, if you are really serious about eliminating nuclear weapons, then, of course, all the other nuclear weapon possessing countries will have to come to the table and think about how to go about it", Izumi told Sputnik on Saturday.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
So It Is, I am not wery happy about it, but western so call exemptionalism is for all of as so destructive, and that type of behaviors is uncureable......and when, or if happened will be to late!
NoGo
26 September, 15:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:51 GMTDozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden
12:41 GMTFour Inmates Dead, One Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines, Reports Suggest
12:40 GMTVirginia Giuffre to Reportedly Hand Prince Andrew Secret Doc Able to Defeat Her Lawsuit
12:37 GMTRussia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean
12:32 GMTCyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening
12:21 GMTUN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
12:09 GMTKremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves
12:02 GMTRussian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations
11:54 GMTLabour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix
11:43 GMT'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
11:42 GMT'Piece of Scum': UK Labour Deputy Leader Lashes Out at Tories
11:14 GMTUK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
11:12 GMTHamas Has No Place in Sudan But Will It Give Up on Former 'Base'?
11:05 GMTJapan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines, Candidate for Ruling Party Head Says
11:05 GMTIsraeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
10:52 GMTTaiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
10:46 GMTHillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
10:39 GMTGerman Green Party Might Find Some 'Rare Lizards' to Stop Nord Stream 2, AfD Co-Chair Warns
10:35 GMTWorld War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members