UN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'

On Thursday, Antonio Guterres urged all nations possessing nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has been inked by 185... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-26T12:21+0000

2021-09-26T12:21+0000

2021-09-26T12:21+0000

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that "humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation".In a message on his Twitter page on Sunday, Guterres singled out the "nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons" that are currently "stockpiled around the world".The message comes after Guterres voiced concern about a number of nations, including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and the US, having yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The document, adopted in 1996, was signed by 185 countries but is yet to come into force."We have remained in this state of limbo for too long", he said, praising at the same time a decision by Russia and the US to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction (START) Treaty and engage in dialogue on the matter.In late January, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on 5 February 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.New START, which entered force on 5 February 2011, stipulates a reduction in the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu has, meanwhile, pointed out that all nuclear powers will at some point have to sit down for arms control talks."One thing is about the bilateral arrangement, and we should not forget that the US and Russia are the main nuclear weapons possessors - some 90 percent of arsenals. I think that's good these two superpowers are engaged and committed to negotiating further reductions. But at some point, if you are really serious about eliminating nuclear weapons, then, of course, all the other nuclear weapon possessing countries will have to come to the table and think about how to go about it", Izumi told Sputnik on Saturday.

NoGo So It Is, I am not wery happy about it, but western so call exemptionalism is for all of as so destructive, and that type of behaviors is uncureable......and when, or if happened will be to late! 0

