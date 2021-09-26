https://sputniknews.com/20210926/sm-entertainments-aespa-prepares-to-slay-with-new-photo-teasers-1089512858.html

SM Entertainment's aespa Prepares to Slay With New Photo Teasers

Ever since the quartet from SM Entertainment's stable had their debut with 'Black Mamba' in Novermber 2020, the girls have been attracting fans as quickly as... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

Management group, SM Entertainment, released an individual set of teaser images for aespa's forthcoming album on 26 September. The four-member group - Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing - debuted on 17 November 2020 with the digital single 'Black Mamba', so their mini-album has been long-awaited by the fans they quickly attracted worldwide. As SM Entertainment's third girl group, after Girls Generation and Red Velvet, there are high expectations for aespa's latest release. Right from the start, aespa has relied heavily on artificial intelligence and special effects, as revealed by SM Entertainment which said that the group's name was formed out of a combination of the two words "avatar" and "experience". The girls have their own avatars in the virtual world, and they chop and change between real and virtual worlds with remarkable agility. The band's first extended play, 'Savage', is due to be released on 5 October. It contains six tracks and the band's fans, who go under the name 'MY', are struggling to contain their excitement about the release on social media.

