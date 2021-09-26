Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/sm-entertainments-aespa-prepares-to-slay-with-new-photo-teasers-1089512858.html
SM Entertainment's aespa Prepares to Slay With New Photo Teasers
SM Entertainment's aespa Prepares to Slay With New Photo Teasers
Ever since the quartet from SM Entertainment's stable had their debut with 'Black Mamba' in Novermber 2020, the girls have been attracting fans as quickly as... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T10:38+0000
2021-09-29T16:41+0000
k-pop
south korea
news
society
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081174878_0:0:1875:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_77238b0dac018b671085986899c02ed7.jpg
Management group, SM Entertainment, released an individual set of teaser images for aespa's forthcoming album on 26 September. The four-member group - Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing - debuted on 17 November 2020 with the digital single 'Black Mamba', so their mini-album has been long-awaited by the fans they quickly attracted worldwide. As SM Entertainment's third girl group, after Girls Generation and Red Velvet, there are high expectations for aespa's latest release. Right from the start, aespa has relied heavily on artificial intelligence and special effects, as revealed by SM Entertainment which said that the group's name was formed out of a combination of the two words "avatar" and "experience". The girls have their own avatars in the virtual world, and they chop and change between real and virtual worlds with remarkable agility. The band's first extended play, 'Savage', is due to be released on 5 October. It contains six tracks and the band's fans, who go under the name 'MY', are struggling to contain their excitement about the release on social media.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081174878_208:0:1875:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_5cfb76c60d5ab56b7a7df9e465a11001.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, news, society, music

SM Entertainment's aespa Prepares to Slay With New Photo Teasers

10:38 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 16:41 GMT 29.09.2021)
© Photo : aespa/ FacebookAespa presented MV teaser
Aespa presented MV teaser - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© Photo : aespa/ Facebook
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Ever since the quartet from SM Entertainment's stable had their debut with 'Black Mamba' in Novermber 2020, the girls have been attracting fans as quickly as jam draws flies. Now they're gearing up for their first mini-album 'Savage'.
Management group, SM Entertainment, released an individual set of teaser images for aespa's forthcoming album on 26 September.
The four-member group - Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing - debuted on 17 November 2020 with the digital single 'Black Mamba', so their mini-album has been long-awaited by the fans they quickly attracted worldwide. As SM Entertainment's third girl group, after Girls Generation and Red Velvet, there are high expectations for aespa's latest release.
Right from the start, aespa has relied heavily on artificial intelligence and special effects, as revealed by SM Entertainment which said that the group's name was formed out of a combination of the two words "avatar" and "experience". The girls have their own avatars in the virtual world, and they chop and change between real and virtual worlds with remarkable agility.
The band's first extended play, 'Savage', is due to be released on 5 October. It contains six tracks and the band's fans, who go under the name 'MY', are struggling to contain their excitement about the release on social media.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:38 GMTManny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing as Philippine Icon Pursues Presidential Bid
17:07 GMTWhy GOP Has Good Reasons to Block Dems' Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling & Avert Government Shutdown
16:51 GMTNearly a Quarter Million Brits Left in the Lurch as Energy Suppliers Go Belly Up Amid Gas Crunch
16:41 GMTLong Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
16:28 GMTWomen Accused of Witchcraft Burnt in Congo
15:46 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:44 GMTYou Can't Sit With Us: Britain Wants China Out of UK-France Nuclear Plant Project, Says Report
15:32 GMTSnowden Hails 'Best News in Long Time' as Canada Grants Asylum to Family Who Hid Him in Hong Kong
15:32 GMTOrban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It
15:19 GMTNew 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'
15:12 GMTREC Opens First Online Exhibition of Russian Products on Alibaba.com
15:10 GMTDebtpocalypse Now: Here’s What Will Happen if US Defaults on Its Mountain of Debt
14:49 GMTYouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content
14:45 GMTSarah Everard's Mother Says She is 'Haunted' by the Horror of Her Daughter's Ordeal
14:36 GMT'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
14:28 GMTUS Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says
14:00 GMTImprovement of China-India Border Outpost Proves PLA’s Logistics Capability, Boosts Soldiers’ Morale
13:50 GMTArmy to the Rescue: UK to Mobilise Soldiers in ‘Couple of Days’ to Drive Tankers Amid Fuel Crisis
13:48 GMTExperts Say Mont Blanc's Elevation Decreased by 3 Feet Since 2017
13:14 GMTChina's J-20 Stealth Fighters With Domestic Engines Dazzle Crowd at Airshow China Opening