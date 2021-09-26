Registration was successful!
Russia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay

26.09.2021

Russia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay

05:43 GMT 26.09.2021
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000.


MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anna Kikina, the only active female cosmonaut in the Russian space team, could set a national record in terms of the total time spent in space by a woman, the flight schedule obtained by Sputnik shows.
In May, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre revealed that Kikina was going to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in the fall of 2022.
According to the ISS flight program, Kikina will go to the ISS on board the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on 21 September 2022, and will remain in space for 188 days, until 18 March 2023.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankExperiment participant Anna Kikina at a news conference on the ground simulation of the SIRIUS-17 lunar expedition, Moscow
Experiment participant Anna Kikina at a news conference on the ground simulation of the SIRIUS-17 lunar expedition, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Experiment participant Anna Kikina at a news conference on the ground simulation of the SIRIUS-17 lunar expedition, Moscow
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Kikina has been the only active Russian female cosmonaut since September 2016. In November 2017, she took part in the international SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project that studies the effects of isolation, simulating Moon missions.
The Soviet Union sent the first two women into space: Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 and Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982 and 1984. Another two Russian women were sent into space after the collapse of the USSR: Yelena Kondakova and Yelena Serova.
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankCosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova inside Vostok spacecraft simulator.
Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova inside Vostok spacecraft simulator. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova inside Vostok spacecraft simulator.
© Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Kondakova travelled to the orbital Mir space station in the 90s. She is the first woman to make a long-duration spaceflight and the combined duration of her two flights to the Mir station is 178 days - the current record for a Russian female cosmonaut.
The world record for a female astronaut's total time in space was set by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who accrued a total of 665 days in space over the course of her career.
