Russia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean

The Russian Air Force has scrambled three fourth-generation Su-35S (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) fighter jets to intercept a US Air Force B-52H long-range strategic bomber that came close to Russia's borders in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defence has stated. The three jets escorted the American bomber out of Russian airspace, the ministry added.The Defence Ministry's statement stressed that the bomber was intercepted before it could cross the Russian border. The statement added that the Russian Air Force fully abided by international aviation laws in escorting the American aircraft.Upon escorting the B-52H bomber away from the borders of Russia's airspace, the Su-35S jets returned to their airbase, the ministry said.
NATO countries routinely send their jets and drones to patrol close to Russia's borders, especially the nation's western boundaries. The Russian Air Force, in turn, regularly sends its fighters to fend off those aircraft that come too close to the border. The Kremlin has repeatedly decried the behaviour of NATO jets.
