Polls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party
26.09.2021
2021-09-26T14:34+0000
2021-09-26T15:21+0000
The study involved 10,090 people. When asked whom they would prefer if they were to vote, 45% preferred Kono.Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who is believed to be one of the favourites in the race, and former Minister of National Affairs Sanae Takaichi received 18% each. They are followed by LDP Deputy Secretary-General Seiko Noda, who has 7% support.The party leadership election is scheduled for 29 September. It comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision to step down amid plummeting popularity over his handling of the coronavirus response, including the slow rollout of vaccines.The four-way contest is set to become the first party leadership race with two female candidates on the ballot in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics.
Polls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party

14:34 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 26.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Aaron Favila/PoolJapanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono waves at the start of the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its dialogue partners as part of the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, Philippines August 7, 2017
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono waves at the start of the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its dialogue partners as part of the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, Philippines August 7, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Aaron Favila/Pool
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Nearly half of Japanese citizens consider former foreign and defence minister, Taro Kono, the most suitable person to take the helm of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a poll commissioned by the television network JNN showed on Sunday, just days before the party leadership race.
The study involved 10,090 people. When asked whom they would prefer if they were to vote, 45% preferred Kono.
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who is believed to be one of the favourites in the race, and former Minister of National Affairs Sanae Takaichi received 18% each. They are followed by LDP Deputy Secretary-General Seiko Noda, who has 7% support.
The party leadership election is scheduled for 29 September. It comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision to step down amid plummeting popularity over his handling of the coronavirus response, including the slow rollout of vaccines.
The four-way contest is set to become the first party leadership race with two female candidates on the ballot in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics.
