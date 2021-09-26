Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/polling-places-open-for-parliamentary-elections-in-germany-1089415116.html
Polling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
Polling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polling stations opened on 26 September 6 a.m. GMT (8 a.m. local time) in Germany for parliamentary elections. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
Exit poll results will appear shortly after the polling stations are closed at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. local time). Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voters need to have a medical mask in addition to an identity card.Following the elections to the Bundestag, a new German government will be formed with a new chancellor at the head.Public opinion polls do not expect any party to gain more than 30%. However, the Social Democratic Party of Germany may have better chance than other parties, the polls said.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/german-voters-going-to-polls-in-election-that-marks-end-of-merkels-16-years-as-chancellor-1089410531.html
news, world, europe, germany, election

Polling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany

08:11 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Tobias SchwarzCandidates for the general election Alice Weidel, AfD, Christian Lindner, FDP, Markus Soeder, CSU, Armin Laschet, CDU, Annalena Baerbock, Greens, Olaf Scholz, SPD, and Janine Wissler, Die Linke, attend a final televised debate ahead of the election in Berlin, Germany September 23, 2021
Candidates for the general election Alice Weidel, AfD, Christian Lindner, FDP, Markus Soeder, CSU, Armin Laschet, CDU, Annalena Baerbock, Greens, Olaf Scholz, SPD, and Janine Wissler, Die Linke, attend a final televised debate ahead of the election in Berlin, Germany September 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Tobias Schwarz
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polling stations opened on 26 September 6 a.m. GMT (8 a.m. local time) in Germany for parliamentary elections.
Exit poll results will appear shortly after the polling stations are closed at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. local time). Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voters need to have a medical mask in addition to an identity card.
Following the elections to the Bundestag, a new German government will be formed with a new chancellor at the head.
Supporters take part in a rally with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet, ahead of the September 26 general election, in Aachen, Germany, September 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
German Voters Going to Polls in Election That Marks End of Merkel's 16 Years as Chancellor
00:00 GMT
Public opinion polls do not expect any party to gain more than 30%. However, the Social Democratic Party of Germany may have better chance than other parties, the polls said.
