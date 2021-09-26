Polling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany

Exit poll results will appear shortly after the polling stations are closed at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. local time). Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voters need to have a medical mask in addition to an identity card.Following the elections to the Bundestag, a new German government will be formed with a new chancellor at the head.Public opinion polls do not expect any party to gain more than 30%. However, the Social Democratic Party of Germany may have better chance than other parties, the polls said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polling stations opened on 26 September 6 a.m. GMT (8 a.m. local time) in Germany for parliamentary elections.
Exit poll results will appear shortly after the polling stations are closed at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. local time). Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voters need to have a medical mask in addition to an identity card.
Following the elections to the Bundestag, a new German government will be formed with a new chancellor at the head.