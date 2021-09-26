Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/newsom-california-to-nix-the-word-alien-from-state-laws-on-immigration-1089412431.html
Newsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
Newsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
In April, US President Joe Biden ordered US immigration enforcement agencies to immediately halt their use of a number of controversial terms, including... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T04:00+0000
2021-09-26T03:59+0000
immigrants
california
gavin newsom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089083109_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c10e9a81ae70c6cd7108ee2b5067d4c4.jpg
In the wake of his landslide recall victory, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that the Golden State will expand a number of humane immigration policies that, in part, seek to protect and support immigrants. Newsom highlighted that one of the bills signed that day effectively replaces the term "alien," which was previously used in reference to non-citizens in California State code. "As the nation’s most diverse state, we are stronger and more vibrant because of our immigrant communities," the California governor said in a quoted statement. Per AB 1096, "alien" will be replaced with more modern legal terminology, including "noncitizen" or "immigrant." California had been using the term "alien" since 1937, while the federal government used it from 1798 until April 2021.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089083109_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e60e548ed31dded710bb090708def0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
immigrants, california, gavin newsom

Newsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration

04:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVESCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In April, US President Joe Biden ordered US immigration enforcement agencies to immediately halt their use of a number of controversial terms, including "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation" - specifically when referring to immigrants in the US.
In the wake of his landslide recall victory, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that the Golden State will expand a number of humane immigration policies that, in part, seek to protect and support immigrants.
Newsom highlighted that one of the bills signed that day effectively replaces the term "alien," which was previously used in reference to non-citizens in California State code.
"As the nation’s most diverse state, we are stronger and more vibrant because of our immigrant communities," the California governor said in a quoted statement.
"This important legislation removes the word ‘alien,’ which is not only an offensive term for a human being, but for far too long has fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative," Newsom added. "By changing this term, we are ensuring California’s laws reflect our state’s values."
Per AB 1096, "alien" will be replaced with more modern legal terminology, including "noncitizen" or "immigrant."
California had been using the term "alien" since 1937, while the federal government used it from 1798 until April 2021.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTGoing Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
04:00 GMTNewsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
03:45 GMTMexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities
03:35 GMTUN Secretary General Holds Talks With Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan
03:25 GMT'Country Has Gone to Hell': Trump Urges US Voters to Back 'America First' GOP Ahead of 2024 Election
03:18 GMTRussia Has ‘Thoughtful Optimism’ on Possibility of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov
03:01 GMTMcConnell Refuses to Rule Out GOP Blockade of a Biden SCOTUS Nominee
00:38 GMTVideo: Amtrak Cross-Country Train Derails in Montana, Leaves Dozens Injured & At Least 3 Dead
00:00 GMTGerman Voters Going to Polls in Election That Marks End of Merkel's 16 Years as Chancellor
YesterdayVenezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico For Talks With Opposition - Maduro
YesterdayLavrov Says Borrell Told Russia to Get Out of Africa
YesterdayFour Teens Charged With Plotting School Attack on 25th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting
YesterdayMagnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan - EMSC
YesterdayGermany Election: Merkel Warns Country's ‘Future’ at Stake Over Possible Left Swing
YesterdayAnthony Joshua Suffers Shock Loss to Oleksandr Usyk as Big Time Boxing Returns to UK After Pandemic
Yesterday'Things Happen': Trump Says 'Bad Call' From Doctor Would Possibly Prevent 2024 Election Run
YesterdayNorth Korea Ready for Talks With South on Ending 71-Year State of War
YesterdayTexas Democrat Not Ridin' With Biden on 'Trump'-Style Deportations to Haiti
YesterdayFrench Capital Sees 11th Weekend of Protests Against COVID-19 Passes
YesterdayLancet Task Force Probing COVID Origins Disbanded 'in Favour of Wider Biosafety Research'