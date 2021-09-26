Newsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVESCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
In April, US President Joe Biden ordered US immigration enforcement agencies to immediately halt their use of a number of controversial terms, including "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation" - specifically when referring to immigrants in the US.
In the wake of his landslide recall victory, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that the Golden State will expand a number of humane immigration policies that, in part, seek to protect and support immigrants.
Newsom highlighted that one of the bills signed that day effectively replaces the term "alien," which was previously used in reference to non-citizens in California State code.
"As the nation’s most diverse state, we are stronger and more vibrant because of our immigrant communities," the California governor said in a quoted statement.
"This important legislation removes the word ‘alien,’ which is not only an offensive term for a human being, but for far too long has fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative," Newsom added. "By changing this term, we are ensuring California’s laws reflect our state’s values."
Per AB 1096, "alien" will be replaced with more modern legal terminology, including "noncitizen" or "immigrant."
Governor @GavinNewsom just signed my bill, #AB1096 to remove the term "alien" from CA law when referring to immigrants and noncitizens!— Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (@AsmLuzRivas) September 24, 2021
Today marks a huge step forward in the fight to dismantle institutional racism targeted specifically towards our immigrant communities. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/LvO6kFdL2h
California had been using the term "alien" since 1937, while the federal government used it from 1798 until April 2021.