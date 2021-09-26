Registration was successful!
Mexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities
Mexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - US border patrol agents detained several Mexican soldiers on the border between Ciudad Juarez, located in the Mexican state of...
The incident occurred on Saturday, near the Bridge of the Americas ("Puente Libre"). According to Mexican media reports, at least seven armed soldiers were traveling in off-road trucks when they accidentally crossed into US territory.The Mexican foreign ministry representative confirmed that the soldiers went the wrong way and told journalists that all of them were released after being detained by the US customs and border protection for several hours.According to Mexican media reports, the soldiers were handcuffed, and their weapons were confiscated during the detention.
Mexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities

03:45 GMT 26.09.2021
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - US border patrol agents detained several Mexican soldiers on the border between Ciudad Juarez, located in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, and El Paso, Texas, a Mexican Foreign Ministry representative said.
The incident occurred on Saturday, near the Bridge of the Americas ("Puente Libre"). According to Mexican media reports, at least seven armed soldiers were traveling in off-road trucks when they accidentally crossed into US territory.
The Mexican foreign ministry representative confirmed that the soldiers went the wrong way and told journalists that all of them were released after being detained by the US customs and border protection for several hours.
According to Mexican media reports, the soldiers were handcuffed, and their weapons were confiscated during the detention.
