Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-of-london-teacher-sabina-nessa-1089414403.html
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
The 28-year-old teacher was attacked and killed on 17 September when she was on her way to meet a friend at a pub in southeast London. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T07:10+0000
2021-09-26T07:35+0000
uk
london
arrest
suspect
murder
teacher
metropolitan police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089414791_0:534:2048:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_19dca6d408b6e3fb1ca1428c8a2d2688.jpg
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa.According to the Metropoiltan Police, the suspect was arrested at around 03:00 on 26 September in East Sussex. He has been taken into police custody.Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was found dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on 18 September. The 28-year-old was attacked and killed the night before as she was walking through the park to meet a friend at a pub.On Friday, the Met said a 38-year-old man who had been arrested by homicide detectives on Thursday had been released under investigation. On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder before he was released under further investigation, too. By the time the two arrests had been made, the detectives investigating the case were said to believe that the prime suspect was still at large.Police released CCTV footage on Friday showing a man walking through Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, southeast London, where Nessa was walking to a pub on the night she was murdered. The man in the footage was dressed in a black hooded jacket and grey jeans, and was carrying a red object, which detectives believe he may have been attempting to conceal.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Zara Muradyan
Zara Muradyan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089414791_0:342:2048:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d40bf21884967403a08cb92697cabd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, london, arrest, suspect, murder, teacher, metropolitan police

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa

07:10 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 26.09.2021)
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSA portrait of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, is seen as police officers search the area prior to a vigil, in London, Britain September 24, 2021.
A portrait of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, is seen as police officers search the area prior to a vigil, in London, Britain September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Zara Muradyan
All materials
The 28-year-old teacher was attacked and killed on 17 September when she was on her way to meet a friend at a pub in southeast London.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa.
"Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development. They continue to be supported by specialist officers", Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said.
According to the Metropoiltan Police, the suspect was arrested at around 03:00 on 26 September in East Sussex. He has been taken into police custody.
Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was found dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on 18 September. The 28-year-old was attacked and killed the night before as she was walking through the park to meet a friend at a pub.
On Friday, the Met said a 38-year-old man who had been arrested by homicide detectives on Thursday had been released under investigation. On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder before he was released under further investigation, too. By the time the two arrests had been made, the detectives investigating the case were said to believe that the prime suspect was still at large.
Police released CCTV footage on Friday showing a man walking through Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, southeast London, where Nessa was walking to a pub on the night she was murdered. The man in the footage was dressed in a black hooded jacket and grey jeans, and was carrying a red object, which detectives believe he may have been attempting to conceal.
“We as a family are shocked of the murder of our sister, daughter and aunty to my girls. There are no words to describe how we are feeling as a family at the moment. We did not expect that something like [this] would ever happen to us. I urge everyone to walk on busy streets when walking home from work, school or a friend’s homes. Please keep safe”, Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, said in a statement on Friday evening before a vigil at the East London Mosque.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest
06:55 GMTMan Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
06:39 GMTTen People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
06:14 GMTJapan May Lift State of Emergency by End of September
05:47 GMTBoris Johnson 'Backing Construction of Fleet of Mini Nuclear Reactors' as UK Gripped by Fuel Crisis
05:43 GMTRussia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay
05:29 GMT'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
04:30 GMTGoing Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
04:00 GMTNewsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
03:45 GMTMexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities
03:35 GMTUN Secretary General Holds Talks With Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan
03:25 GMT'Country Has Gone to Hell': Trump Urges US Voters to Back 'America First' GOP Ahead of 2024 Election
03:18 GMTRussia Has ‘Thoughtful Optimism’ on Possibility of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov
03:01 GMTMcConnell Refuses to Rule Out GOP Blockade of a Biden SCOTUS Nominee
00:38 GMTVideo: Amtrak Cross-Country Train Derails in Montana, Leaves Dozens Injured & At Least 3 Dead