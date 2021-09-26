Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/laschet-scholz-want-coalition-talks-to-end-by-christmas-1089431137.html
Laschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
Laschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the two top-tier German parties said they wanted coalition negotiations to wrap up by Christmas. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T20:00+0000
2021-09-26T20:00+0000
germany
christmas
exit polls
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089360366_0:83:3072:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_a9b3004baabe0696b30d1b01bdf91427.jpg
Armin Laschet, the election candidate for the Christian Democratic Union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, told a televised debate that talks must not take long.Olaf Scholz, the vice chancellor, echoed his main rival in that he wanted the negotiations on forming a new government to be speedy.The remarks from the pair come on the heels of exit polls indicating that the left-leaning Social Democratic Party is maintaining a narrow lead ahead of the Merkel's CDU party.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089360366_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a9e37a3e7497790eb98a9160858839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, christmas, exit polls, election

Laschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas

20:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Tobias SchwarzCandidates for the general election Alice Weidel, AfD, Christian Lindner, FDP, Markus Soeder, CSU, Armin Laschet, CDU, Annalena Baerbock, Greens, Olaf Scholz, SPD, and Janine Wissler, Die Linke, attend a final televised debate ahead of the election in Berlin, Germany September 23, 2021
Candidates for the general election Alice Weidel, AfD, Christian Lindner, FDP, Markus Soeder, CSU, Armin Laschet, CDU, Annalena Baerbock, Greens, Olaf Scholz, SPD, and Janine Wissler, Die Linke, attend a final televised debate ahead of the election in Berlin, Germany September 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Tobias Schwarz
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the two top-tier German parties said they wanted coalition negotiations to wrap up by Christmas.
Armin Laschet, the election candidate for the Christian Democratic Union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, told a televised debate that talks must not take long.
"The new government must take charge very soon. I want us to get it done by Christmas at the latest," he told the Elefantenrunde show on ARD and ZDF.
Olaf Scholz, the vice chancellor, echoed his main rival in that he wanted the negotiations on forming a new government to be speedy.
"My wish is to get over it quicker. It would be absurd to name a date. But it would be good if it were over by Christmas," he said.
The remarks from the pair come on the heels of exit polls indicating that the left-leaning Social Democratic Party is maintaining a narrow lead ahead of the Merkel's CDU party.
000020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:16 GMTTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
20:00 GMTLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
19:41 GMTCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
19:20 GMTSuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
18:58 GMTVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
18:47 GMTFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
18:39 GMTPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
18:35 GMTPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
18:00 GMTInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
17:43 GMTUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions