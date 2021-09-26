https://sputniknews.com/20210926/k-pop-boy-band-wei-turns-to-solving-mysteries-in-concept-trailer-for-new-single-1089513075.html

K-Pop Boy-Band WEi Turns to Solving Mysteries in Concept Trailer for New Single

K-Pop Boy-Band WEi Turns to Solving Mysteries in Concept Trailer for New Single

The latest constellation in the K-Pop heavens, WEi, has its already impressive army of fans on the edge of their seat as they launch a tantalising teaser for...

OUI Entertainment, the management organisation behind rookie boy-band WEi, unveiled the new teaser for the single 'Starry Night' on 26 September. The full version of the music video will be released exclusively via the mobile app, Universe, and, in spite of the band's youth, there are already vast hordes of K-Pop fans who are lining up to be wowed by the release - the band's latest since it unveiled its third extended play 'Identity: Action' in June. The six-member group - comprising Kim Dong-han, Kim Yo-han, Yoo Yong-ha, Jang Dae-hyeon, Kang Seok-hwa and Kim Jun-seo - first sprang to public notice with its debut extended play 'Identity: First Sight' in October 2020.As all members originally come from other groups, they are already familiar with K-Pop fans although nothing prepared even the most indifferent of fans for the synergy and charisma they exhibited in their first single and music video 'Twilight'. Meanwhile, the single 'Starry Night' will be out on 1 October and followers of this special assortment of talented individuals have been getting dizzy with excitement on social media.

