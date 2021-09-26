K-Pop Boy-Band WEi Turns to Solving Mysteries in Concept Trailer for New Single
10:41 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 16:39 GMT 29.09.2021)
The latest constellation in the K-Pop heavens, WEi, has its already impressive army of fans on the edge of their seat as they launch a tantalising teaser for their latest single 'Starry Night' launched on Korean mobile app, Universe.
OUI Entertainment, the management organisation behind rookie boy-band WEi, unveiled the new teaser for the single 'Starry Night' on 26 September.
The full version of the music video will be released exclusively via the mobile app, Universe, and, in spite of the band's youth, there are already vast hordes of K-Pop fans who are lining up to be wowed by the release - the band's latest since it unveiled its third extended play 'Identity: Action' in June.
The six-member group - comprising Kim Dong-han, Kim Yo-han, Yoo Yong-ha, Jang Dae-hyeon, Kang Seok-hwa and Kim Jun-seo - first sprang to public notice with its debut extended play 'Identity: First Sight' in October 2020.
As all members originally come from other groups, they are already familiar with K-Pop fans although nothing prepared even the most indifferent of fans for the synergy and charisma they exhibited in their first single and music video 'Twilight'.
Meanwhile, the single 'Starry Night' will be out on 1 October and followers of this special assortment of talented individuals have been getting dizzy with excitement on social media.
wei were really busy and worked so hard even before debuting: photoshoots for universe, filming various shows and even a single that they recorded AND filmed at the same time while or shortly after preparing for twilight. it's crazy how much content they prepared for a whole year pic.twitter.com/Kxzz7kjFvs— 호두파이 ✨ (@kdhdef) September 24, 2021
I just wanna thank @into__universe for this teaser and the looks because all of them look beautiful. And also thank you for this Yongha, he just 🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/qinACCvrT2— Alejandra ⟨✨ missing WEi✨⟩ (@Alejandra_nda) September 26, 2021
i'll present you, king yohan 👑 pic.twitter.com/QChg0gWksT— ✦𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚𝒔ˣ¹ ⁰⁸²⁷ (@yoyowhasup_) September 25, 2021
WAIT WHAT IS THIS MV WEI WILL DROP ON UNIVERSE im so late wtf— vi🐈 (@weiloveb0t) September 26, 2021
KIM YOHANDSOME 😍💕💓 pic.twitter.com/ZWYZAuH9qS— ✦𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚𝒔ˣ¹ ⁰⁸²⁷ (@yoyowhasup_) September 26, 2021