https://sputniknews.com/20210926/k-pop-boy-band-golden-child-reveals-concept-trailer-for-repackaged-album-ddara-1089512773.html
K-Pop Boy-Band Golden Child Reveals Concept Trailer for Repackaged Album 'DDARA'
K-Pop Boy-Band Golden Child Reveals Concept Trailer for Repackaged Album 'DDARA'
The 10-member band - comprising Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Boomin - presented a reimagined version of their... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T10:37+0000
2021-09-26T10:37+0000
2021-09-29T16:40+0000
k-pop
south korea
news
society
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081876600_0:68:961:608_1920x0_80_0_0_afd4fc6b1394c877f534f9b795860a03.jpg
Woollim Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop sensation Golden Child, released the concept trailer of Golden Child's second full-length reimagining of 'DDARA' on 26 September.In the latest version, the group stare at the camera with a bold and uncompromising gaze, highlighting their enviable physiognomies. This marks the band's comeback only two months since their album 'Game Changer' and title song 'Ra Pam Pam' were released.The track ranked No 37 on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales Chart', making Golden Child the third male idol group to enter the chart. Despite being in the shadow of many other K-Pop acts, the boy band is carving an indelible path to global fame, especially after they took part in the survival show 'Road to Kingdom' last year. Fans, who have the official name Goldenness, are thrilled by this comeback and have voiced their excitement on social media. Golden Child debuted in 2017, being Woollim Entertainment's first boy band in seven years since the launch of the legendary Infinite.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081876600_0:0:957:718_1920x0_80_0_0_9a14e6a6b66bbbf974165e05456d0c26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
k-pop, south korea, news, society, music
K-Pop Boy-Band Golden Child Reveals Concept Trailer for Repackaged Album 'DDARA'
10:37 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 29.09.2021)
The 10-member band - comprising Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Boomin - presented a reimagined version of their second studio album in chic gambler style adding more charisma to the release.
Woollim Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop sensation Golden Child, released the concept trailer of Golden Child's second full-length reimagining of 'DDARA' on 26 September.
In the latest version, the group stare at the camera with a bold and uncompromising gaze, highlighting their enviable physiognomies. This marks the band's comeback only two months since their album 'Game Changer' and title song 'Ra Pam Pam' were released.
The track ranked No 37 on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales Chart', making Golden Child the third male idol group to enter the chart. Despite being in the shadow of many other K-Pop acts, the boy band is carving an indelible path to global fame, especially after they took part in the survival show 'Road to Kingdom' last year.
Fans, who have the official name Goldenness, are thrilled by this comeback and have voiced their excitement on social media.
Golden Child debuted in 2017, being Woollim Entertainment's first boy band in seven years since the launch of the legendary Infinite.