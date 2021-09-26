https://sputniknews.com/20210926/in-just-one-day-pre-orders-for-seventeens-ninth-mini-album-attacca-exceed-141-million-copies-1089512609.html
In Just One Day: Pre-Orders for Seventeen's Ninth Mini-album 'Attacca' Exceed 1.41 Million Copies
Seventeen's ninth mini-album 'Attacca', has exceeded 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in only one day, indicating another million-seller status on 26 September. The sales represent Seventeen's highest album pre-order and it easily outstrips the record the band set for pre-orders of 'Your Choice', which was released only four months ago.Initial sales reached 1,364,127 before pre-ordering was declared open, once again demonstrating what a powerful support base the band's fans provide. Seventeen's eighth mini-album, the aforementioned 'Your Choice', catapulted the band, which was founded in 2015 by Pledis Entertainment, onto the US Billboard 200, as well as into 15th place on the 'Billboard 200', 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', and 'World Album' charts.The launch of 'Attaca' has been keenly anticipated and the band's global fans, known officially as Carat, have been unable to conceal their delight at the record the mini-album has already broken.Seventeen's ninth mini-album 'Attacca' is scheduled to be released on 22 October.
In Just One Day: Pre-Orders for Seventeen's Ninth Mini-album 'Attacca' Exceed 1.41 Million Copies
10:35 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 17:11 GMT 29.09.2021)
The K-Pop boy-band has given evidence, were it needed, that it is one of the most popular acts in its genre ever to have been founded.
