https://sputniknews.com/20210926/in-just-one-day-pre-orders-for-seventeens-ninth-mini-album-attacca-exceed-141-million-copies-1089512609.html

In Just One Day: Pre-Orders for Seventeen's Ninth Mini-album 'Attacca' Exceed 1.41 Million Copies

In Just One Day: Pre-Orders for Seventeen's Ninth Mini-album 'Attacca' Exceed 1.41 Million Copies

The K-Pop boy-band has given evidence, were it needed, that it is one of the most popular acts in its genre ever to have been founded. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-26T10:35+0000

2021-09-26T10:35+0000

2021-09-29T17:11+0000

k-pop

south korea

news

society

music

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083730930_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92f60eb56b3c22495463933be78012ec.jpg

Seventeen's ninth mini-album 'Attacca', has exceeded 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in only one day, indicating another million-seller status on 26 September. The sales represent Seventeen's highest album pre-order and it easily outstrips the record the band set for pre-orders of 'Your Choice', which was released only four months ago.Initial sales reached 1,364,127 before pre-ordering was declared open, once again demonstrating what a powerful support base the band's fans provide. Seventeen's eighth mini-album, the aforementioned 'Your Choice', catapulted the band, which was founded in 2015 by Pledis Entertainment, onto the US Billboard 200, as well as into 15th place on the 'Billboard 200', 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', and 'World Album' charts.The launch of 'Attaca' has been keenly anticipated and the band's global fans, known officially as Carat, have been unable to conceal their delight at the record the mini-album has already broken.Seventeen's ninth mini-album 'Attacca' is scheduled to be released on 22 October.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, news, society, music