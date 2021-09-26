Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/hillary-clinton-urges-to-call-her-madam-chancellor-but-netizens-come-up-with-other-names-1089416477.html
Hillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
Hillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a cold welcome from the crowd when she accepted her chancellorship at Queen's University in Belfast earlier...
Hillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names

10:46 GMT 26.09.2021
Daria Bedenko
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a cold welcome from the crowd when she accepted her chancellorship at Queen's University in Belfast earlier this week. The fact that she is the first woman to ever assume this position did not stop the people from booing her.
Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Saturday to share some photos of her rocking a new outfit - the large black academic gown of Queen's University chancellor, with the cape being held by a child standing behind her.
"Just call me Madam Chancellor", Clinton captioned the photos.
While some people acquiesced to Madam Chancellor's request, others immediately came up with many other things to call Clinton apart from her newly acquired title. Apparently, among the first things that crossed people's minds were fictional parallels.
"Hogwarts?" one user asked in the comments, referring to how the campus of Queen's University behind Clinton's back was reminiscent of the famous magical school from "Harry Potter". But is Hillary Clinton the new Minerva McGonagall, or?
"Star Wars" fans joined in as well, comparing Clinton to another chancellor - the Supreme Chancellor of the Galactic Republic, Sheev Palpatine.
Some regretted that they missed her inauguration as university chancellor, but for a specific reason.
There were people, however, who applauded Clinton and shared their dreams of calling her "Madam President" one day.
Another user recalled a different former first lady who, in their opinion, might soon become jealous of Clinton's new title.
Others did not even see Hillary as the main character of the picture, preferring to pay attention to the child carrying her gown. "This child is a mood", said one user, but what is that mood exactly? One netizen compared the child to a viral meme, and another jokingly hinted to Madam Chancellor that "someone is already eyeing your job".
Clinton's inauguration was overshadowed by people booing her outside Queen's University in Belfast on Friday as she received her chancellorship, becoming the first woman in the institution's history to acquire the title. Nevertheless, people called her a "war criminal" and told her to "go f**k herself".
