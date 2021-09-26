Hillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFormer US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, attends a news conference for the film 'Hillary' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a cold welcome from the crowd when she accepted her chancellorship at Queen's University in Belfast earlier this week. The fact that she is the first woman to ever assume this position did not stop the people from booing her.
Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Saturday to share some photos of her rocking a new outfit - the large black academic gown of Queen's University chancellor, with the cape being held by a child standing behind her.
"Just call me Madam Chancellor", Clinton captioned the photos.
While some people acquiesced to Madam Chancellor's request, others immediately came up with many other things to call Clinton apart from her newly acquired title. Apparently, among the first things that crossed people's minds were fictional parallels.
"Hogwarts?" one user asked in the comments, referring to how the campus of Queen's University behind Clinton's back was reminiscent of the famous magical school from "Harry Potter". But is Hillary Clinton the new Minerva McGonagall, or?
September 25, 2021
"Star Wars" fans joined in as well, comparing Clinton to another chancellor - the Supreme Chancellor of the Galactic Republic, Sheev Palpatine.
Same energy (and outfit) pic.twitter.com/8L0Vg5PIPa— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 26, 2021
Some regretted that they missed her inauguration as university chancellor, but for a specific reason.
Really wish I could have been there! So sorry I missed it. I too wanted to stand in the streets and join in the lively chants, 'Boo! Warmonger! Shame on you!' Maybe next time. *fingers crossed*— beth, an alien 👽 (@bourgeoisalien) September 26, 2021
There were people, however, who applauded Clinton and shared their dreams of calling her "Madam President" one day.
Madam President would have been better.— Thomas Cassover (@MadisonDemSuptr) September 25, 2021
Another user recalled a different former first lady who, in their opinion, might soon become jealous of Clinton's new title.
start the countdown to Melania whining that no one has named her the Chancellor of anything— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 25, 2021
Others did not even see Hillary as the main character of the picture, preferring to pay attention to the child carrying her gown. "This child is a mood", said one user, but what is that mood exactly? One netizen compared the child to a viral meme, and another jokingly hinted to Madam Chancellor that "someone is already eyeing your job".
This child is a mood. Love them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Kxj6newId— Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) September 25, 2021
September 25, 2021
Clinton's inauguration was overshadowed by people booing her outside Queen's University in Belfast on Friday as she received her chancellorship, becoming the first woman in the institution's history to acquire the title. Nevertheless, people called her a "war criminal" and told her to "go f**k herself".