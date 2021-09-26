Registration was successful!
Going Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
Going Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
Every doggo needs a lot of energy for its adventures, and puppies need even more since they are growing - so they nap a lot. In fact, they are always ready to...
Just look at this adorable golden retriever pup, sleeping like a baby. The little doggo is so sleepy, it snores in the bowl of water, like a baby seal or an otter. And when the pooch wakes up, it looks really surprised and confused, as if it was dreaming about sailing in the ocean.
04:30 GMT 26.09.2021
Golden retriever
Golden retriever
Every doggo needs a lot of energy for its adventures, and puppies need even more since they are growing - so they nap a lot. In fact, they are always ready to sleep, no matter where.
Just look at this adorable golden retriever pup, sleeping like a baby. The little doggo is so sleepy, it snores in the bowl of water, like a baby seal or an otter. And when the pooch wakes up, it looks really surprised and confused, as if it was dreaming about sailing in the ocean.
