Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/germanys-fdp-leader-hints-at-coalition-talks-with-greens-1089431511.html
Germany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
Germany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The leader of the German liberal Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, on Sunday proposed holding talks on coalition opportunities with... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T21:00+0000
2021-09-26T21:00+0000
germany
election
christian lindner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105625/18/1056251874_0:364:4740:3030_1920x0_80_0_0_94968509e844245e9e41351f6225ee2f.jpg
The CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are running neck-and-neck in the federal election, may face an alliance of second-tier parties that have already emerged as kingmakers.The two parties have been junior coalition partners of conservatives and the center-left. Coalitions involving the conservatives, Greens and liberals — the "Jamaica" coalition — and the SPD, liberals and Greens — the "Traffic Light" coalition — are both statistically possible.Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.AfD Content With German Federal Vote Result - LeaderTino Chrupalla, a co-leader of the hard-right Alternative for Germany party, said he was content with how they fared in this Sunday's federal election.The AfD appears set to win between 10.5% and 11% of the vote. It comes fifth after the conservatives, the center-left, the greens and the liberals.The conservative CDU / CSU bloc is running evenly with the Social Democrats (SPD) at around 25% apiece. The AfD entered the parliament for the first time in 2017 but has lost standing in recent years.
Apparently the fdp are as zionist controlled and as anti Russia as merkel's quisling party and the greens.
0
1
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105625/18/1056251874_108:0:4632:3393_1920x0_80_0_0_5694017fe60b9972331bc4f0f6b79ff6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, election, christian lindner

Germany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens

21:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerChristian Lindner of the Free Democratic party FDP
Christian Lindner of the Free Democratic party FDP - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The leader of the German liberal Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, on Sunday proposed holding talks on coalition opportunities with the Greens before the two main parties make their next move.
The CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are running neck-and-neck in the federal election, may face an alliance of second-tier parties that have already emerged as kingmakers.
"It would be reasonable for the parties that ran in the election race against the status quo of the Grand Coalition — the Greens and the FDP — to first talk to each other," Lindner said during a broadcast.
The two parties have been junior coalition partners of conservatives and the center-left. Coalitions involving the conservatives, Greens and liberals — the "Jamaica" coalition — and the SPD, liberals and Greens — the "Traffic Light" coalition — are both statistically possible.
Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.

AfD Content With German Federal Vote Result - Leader

Tino Chrupalla, a co-leader of the hard-right Alternative for Germany party, said he was content with how they fared in this Sunday's federal election.
The AfD appears set to win between 10.5% and 11% of the vote. It comes fifth after the conservatives, the center-left, the greens and the liberals.
"It is a stable result for us. We would of course prefer it to be 1-2% higher ... But all in all, we are content," Chrupalla told Sputnik.
The conservative CDU / CSU bloc is running evenly with the Social Democrats (SPD) at around 25% apiece. The AfD entered the parliament for the first time in 2017 but has lost standing in recent years.
040010
Discuss
Popular comments
Apparently the fdp are as zionist controlled and as anti Russia as merkel's quisling party and the greens.
vtvot tak
27 September, 00:38 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
21:48 GMTGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
21:19 GMTGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
21:00 GMTGermany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
20:45 GMTMacron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
20:16 GMTTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
20:00 GMTLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
19:41 GMTCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
19:20 GMTSuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
18:58 GMTVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
18:47 GMTFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
18:39 GMTPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
18:35 GMTPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
18:00 GMTInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
17:43 GMTUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949