The CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are running neck-and-neck in the federal election, may face an alliance of second-tier parties that have already emerged as kingmakers.The two parties have been junior coalition partners of conservatives and the center-left. Coalitions involving the conservatives, Greens and liberals — the "Jamaica" coalition — and the SPD, liberals and Greens — the "Traffic Light" coalition — are both statistically possible.Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.
Apparently the fdp are as zionist controlled and as anti Russia as merkel's quisling party and the greens.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The leader of the German liberal Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, on Sunday proposed holding talks on coalition opportunities with the Greens before the two main parties make their next move.
"It would be reasonable for the parties that ran in the election race against the status quo of the Grand Coalition — the Greens and the FDP — to first talk to each other," Lindner said during a broadcast.
Tino Chrupalla, a co-leader of the hard-right Alternative for Germany party, said he was content with how they fared in this Sunday's federal election.
The AfD appears set to win between 10.5% and 11% of the vote. It comes fifth after the conservatives, the center-left, the greens and the liberals.
"It is a stable result for us. We would of course prefer it to be 1-2% higher ... But all in all, we are content," Chrupalla told Sputnik.
The conservative CDU / CSU bloc is running evenly with the Social Democrats (SPD) at around 25% apiece. The AfD entered the parliament for the first time in 2017 but has lost standing in recent years.