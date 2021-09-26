https://sputniknews.com/20210926/germans-see-no-use-to-vote-for-cdu-without-merkel-at-helm---afd-politician-1089432152.html

Germans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the defining core of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and many Germans see no point in... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

"As expected, Merkel's party failed and lost votes. The fact is that while Merkel was at the helm, the party completely changed its own principles," Breininger explained. "Twenty years ago this party defended the Christian values, now it has no specific principles left, it just turned into Merkel's party, but Merkel left the CDU."The latest estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are respectively at 24.5 percent and 26 percent. Breininger told Sputnik that the CDU "hardly scraped up 25 percent."Commenting on his party’s performance in the Sunday election, Breininger told Sputnik that it is too early to draw any permanent conclusions.Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome of the election, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.

