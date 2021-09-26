Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/germans-see-no-use-to-vote-for-cdu-without-merkel-at-helm---afd-politician-1089432152.html
Germans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
Germans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the defining core of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and many Germans see no point in... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T21:48+0000
2021-09-26T21:47+0000
germany
alternative for germany (afd)
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089432127_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c251c41c9e14c12eaa1f6f2ee873edb3.jpg
"As expected, Merkel's party failed and lost votes. The fact is that while Merkel was at the helm, the party completely changed its own principles," Breininger explained. "Twenty years ago this party defended the Christian values, now it has no specific principles left, it just turned into Merkel's party, but Merkel left the CDU."The latest estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are respectively at 24.5 percent and 26 percent. Breininger told Sputnik that the CDU "hardly scraped up 25 percent."Commenting on his party’s performance in the Sunday election, Breininger told Sputnik that it is too early to draw any permanent conclusions.Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome of the election, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.
Yeah, an empty shell without the shell is not something that inspires support. :-D But israel's afd is really no different, just more fanatical about their support for israel. The greens, with their rightwing, israeli subservience, probably got the yuppy scum vote who previously voted cdu.
0
1
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089432127_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c36be7c064b0b0d87f2c36fa5cd039ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, alternative for germany (afd), election

Germans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician

21:48 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREAS GEBERTPrinted editions of Bild newspaper show candidates for chancellor Olaf Scholz, of Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Armin Laschet, of Christian Democratic Union (CDU), after the first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021.
Printed editions of Bild newspaper show candidates for chancellor Olaf Scholz, of Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Armin Laschet, of Christian Democratic Union (CDU), after the first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREAS GEBERT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the defining core of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and many Germans see no point in CDU without her, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party, told Sputnik on Monday.
"As expected, Merkel's party failed and lost votes. The fact is that while Merkel was at the helm, the party completely changed its own principles," Breininger explained. "Twenty years ago this party defended the Christian values, now it has no specific principles left, it just turned into Merkel's party, but Merkel left the CDU."

"Why, then, would people vote for the CDU?! Many people do not need Merkel's party without Merkel," the politician added.

The latest estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are respectively at 24.5 percent and 26 percent. Breininger told Sputnik that the CDU "hardly scraped up 25 percent."
"The Social Democrats surprised many gaining quite a lot, the Greens have gained significantly too thanks to the advertising and to the support of the mass media. This reminds me [of] a form of hysteria and a religious devotion in one, there is no politics in this gain by the Greens," Breininger said.
Commenting on his party’s performance in the Sunday election, Breininger told Sputnik that it is too early to draw any permanent conclusions.
"The AfD party has lost 1.5 percent at the moment. This is of course the result of anti-propaganda, but these are first results. In some lands, the German AfD ranks second, for example. Overall, the conservative bloc is inching 50 percent and it is a good result," Breininger said.
Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome of the election, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.
000010
Discuss
Popular comments
Yeah, an empty shell without the shell is not something that inspires support. :-D But israel's afd is really no different, just more fanatical about their support for israel. The greens, with their rightwing, israeli subservience, probably got the yuppy scum vote who previously voted cdu.
vtvot tak
27 September, 01:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
21:48 GMTGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
21:19 GMTGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
21:00 GMTGermany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
20:45 GMTMacron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
20:16 GMTTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
20:00 GMTLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
19:41 GMTCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
19:20 GMTSuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
18:58 GMTVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
18:47 GMTFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
18:39 GMTPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
18:35 GMTPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
18:00 GMTInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
17:43 GMTUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949