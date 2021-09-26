Explosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest

According to the Dawn newspaper, officers of the border corps were performing their patrolling duty on 26 September in the Khosat area of Harnai district when their car hit an improvised explosive device. Other security officers arrived at the scene and took the wounded to the hospital.Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militarised organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), banned in Pakistan as a terrorist group. In June, the BLA claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi.
