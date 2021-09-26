Registration was successful!
Explosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest
According to the Dawn newspaper, officers of the border corps were performing their patrolling duty on 26 September in the Khosat area of Harnai district when their car hit an improvised explosive device. Other security officers arrived at the scene and took the wounded to the hospital.Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militarised organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), banned in Pakistan as a terrorist group. In June, the BLA claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi.
Explosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest

07:06 GMT 26.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four soldiers of the Pakistani frontier corps were killed and two were injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, Pakistani media reported on 26 September.
According to the Dawn newspaper, officers of the border corps were performing their patrolling duty on 26 September in the Khosat area of Harnai district when their car hit an improvised explosive device. Other security officers arrived at the scene and took the wounded to the hospital.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militarised organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), banned in Pakistan as a terrorist group.
In June, the BLA claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi.
