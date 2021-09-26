Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/eximbank-will-support-russian-exports-to-croatia-1089380561.html
Eximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
The REC Group (REC, EXIAR, EXIMBANK, a member of VEB.RF) works to create and implement comprehensive support mechanisms for Russian exporters in every direction, including the need to organise products supplies to Croatia.The most popular support tools regarding supplies to Croatia are insurance of short-term accounts receivable, advice on export internet trading, partial compensation for product transportation costs, as well as the issuance of documents necessary for the import of Russian products.
croatia, russia, business, russian export center jsc (rec)

08:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev/FilesRussian rouble banknotes are seen in this file illustration picture taken in Moscow September 30, 2014.
Russian rouble banknotes are seen in this file illustration picture taken in Moscow September 30, 2014.
© REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev/Files
Moscow (Sputnik) - JSC "EXIMBANK of Russia" (a member of the REC group) is open for cooperation with Croatian banks to create the necessary infrastructure to support the export of Russian goods and services to the markets of this country, the chairman of the board of Eximbank Azer Talibov said.

"The basic financial instruments supporting trade between Russia and Croatia may include letters of credit, as well as standby letters of credit, guarantees, direct loans to foreign buyers (including sovereign guarantee secured by the borrowing country) and loans to foreign buyers' banks with insurance coverage provided by EXIAR, loans to sovereign borrowers, and export pledge financing of accounts receivables", Azer Talibov said in a speech at the Russian National Banking Forum and the Croatian-Russian Economic forum.

The REC Group (REC, EXIAR, EXIMBANK, a member of VEB.RF) works to create and implement comprehensive support mechanisms for Russian exporters in every direction, including the need to organise products supplies to Croatia.
The most popular support tools regarding supplies to Croatia are insurance of short-term accounts receivable, advice on export internet trading, partial compensation for product transportation costs, as well as the issuance of documents necessary for the import of Russian products.
