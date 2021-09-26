https://sputniknews.com/20210926/dozens-of-new-yorkers-stage-anti-vaccine-protest-at-a-food-court-chanting-fk-joe-biden-1089421298.html

Dozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden

It is unclear why the demonstrators directed their anger at the president as it was New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who introduced the policy requiring citizens...

Dozens of people have staged an anti-vaccine protest in New York City, according to footage posted on social media. The demonstrators stormed into a food court at a mall on Staten Island, where only inoculated individuals are allowed to enter.Videos show around 50 people flooding the area without meeting resistance from security. Some individuals carried American flags or dressed in clothes featuring stars and stripes. A man and a woman, the purported leaders of the protest, called on demonstrators to grab some food and sit at the court "as long as we like".The video then cuts to the moment where protesters are sitting at the tables and chanting "USA" before yelling "F**k Joe Biden". The demonstrators also chanted "my body, my rules", "freedom", and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.Warning! The following video contains strong language.One protester wore a t-shirt emblazoned with "Trump won", while another donned a QAnon-themed t-shirt. Members of this movement believe there is a group of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities who worship Satan and are engaged in cannibalistic rituals. New York has become the first major city to introduce a policy requiring individuals show proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus to participate in indoor activities. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the measure will keep New York "safe".The move sparked protests in the city and has already led to controversy. Earlier this week, three women from Texas assaulted a hostess at the popular restaurant Carmine's in New York City. The altercation reportedly started after two male friends of the women didn't provide proof of vaccination, prompting the hostess to escort them out. According to local media, the women were charged with criminal assault and criminal mischief. A lawyer for one of the women, however, insists that the fight started after the hostess used a racial slur (purportedly the N-word).Carmine's released a statement categorically rejecting the accusation of racism.

