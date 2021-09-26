Cyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening

The cycloninc storm "Gulab" that formed in the Bay of Bengal off India is expected to make landfall between the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coast on Sunday evening.The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone. The Navy Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone and are in constant contact with the state administrations to render assistance as required.Issuing a "Red Message" (extreme rain), the India Meteorological Department said: "It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, around midnight of Sunday. The landfall process will commence from late evening of Sunday".The cyclone is likely to cross the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Viaskhapatnam districts of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, while the Ganjam, Gajapati districts of the Indian state of Odisha are expected to be in the path of the storm.Odisha State Chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting over Cyclone Gulab and reviewed the preparedness of districts where the cyclone is likely to make landfall.The state government has also evacuated as many as 3,409 people and sent them to 204 shelter homes.As many as 42 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 24 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads along with 103 units of the Odisha Fire Service have also been deployed.Helpline numbers have additionally been issued by the Odisha government for cyclone-related information and emergency services.
Two cyclones, Tauktae and Yaas, swept across India in May of this year, leaving behind a trail of destruction across several states. Over 150 were reported to have died due to Tauktae and 81 went missing. Around 20 people across India and Bangladesh died due to Yaas.
The cycloninc storm "Gulab" that formed in the Bay of Bengal off India is expected to make landfall between the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coast on Sunday evening.
The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone. The Navy Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone and are in constant contact with the state administrations to render assistance as required.
Issuing a "Red Message" (extreme rain), the India Meteorological Department said: "It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, around midnight of Sunday. The landfall process will commence from late evening of Sunday".
The cyclone is likely to cross the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Viaskhapatnam districts of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, while the Ganjam, Gajapati districts of the Indian state of Odisha are expected to be in the path of the storm.
Odisha State Chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting over Cyclone Gulab and reviewed the preparedness of districts where the cyclone is likely to make landfall.
Reviewing the #CycloneGulab situation, CM @Naveen_Odisha has stressed upon ensuring safety of the people. CM instructed officials to ensure timely evacuation of people living in vulnerable areas & urged citizens to co-operate with the administration & follow Covid rules. #Odishapic.twitter.com/bPWAoyOxk3
The state government has also evacuated as many as 3,409 people and sent them to 204 shelter homes.
As many as 42 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 24 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads along with 103 units of the Odisha Fire Service have also been deployed.
To tackle any unwanted situation, 42 ODRAF teams, 24 NDRF teams & 103 Fire Services teams have been deployed. The Government is also taking swift action to ensures restoration of necessary services like opening up roads, electricity, water supply etc.
CM has also advised to involve SHGs, PRIs, volunteers for creating awareness & management of shelter homes. All necessary amenities will be made available at these shelter homes. Schools will remain closed tomorrow in 11 districts that might be affected by the cyclone.
District helpline numbers for any Cyclone related assistance. Pls stay indoors and stay away from water bodies. Cyclone shelter are kept ready for shifting people in low lying and other vulnerable areas. BDOs and EOs are coordinating as per requirement. @CMO_Odisha@SRC_Odishapic.twitter.com/2yyMa17HpA