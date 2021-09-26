Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/clinton-and-yeltsin-got-drunk-in-kremlin-restroom-book-claims-1089424356.html
Clinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
Clinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
According to a new book by Boris Yeltsin's former son-in-law, Hillary Clinton would not allow her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, to drink much... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T14:27+0000
2021-09-26T14:27+0000
boris yeltsin
bill clinton
us
russia
drinking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089424858_0:0:3151:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_2a67cb2908adc37e2df332a929b0e679.jpg
The 42nd US President Bill Clinton once happened to enjoy a couple of drinks with his then-Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin during one of their official meetings in Moscow... after they had a table rigged up for them in a Kremlin restroom, according to a book by Alexey Dyachenko, Yeltsin's ex-son-in-law.It was Yeltsin himself who revealed the story to Dyachenko, per the book "From Yeltsin to Putin. And backwards", cited by the Russian media. During one meeting in the Kremlin, Bill Clinton apparently craved a drink, but his wife, Hillary, would not indulge him. It did not go unnoticed by the then-Russian president, who swiftly ordered his aides to set up a table in a restroom.When everything was ready, Yeltsin "signalled" to Clinton that he wanted to talk to him in person and the two disappeared. After their return, the 42nd president was "tipsy". Even Hillary noticed that something was wrong with her husband, but could not understand why, according to Dyachenko.During his presidential tenure, Yeltsin suffered from heart problems and alcoholism. He would notoriously steal headlines with his "bizarre" behaviour. Even then-President Clinton claimed that, during his visit to Washington, DC, in 1995, Yeltsin was found drunk on Pennsylvania Avenue in search of a taxi cab that could help him find some pizza.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089424858_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_594c2eaaf0f7cc2e2fd8f91ee54b67fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris yeltsin, bill clinton, us, russia, drinking

Clinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims

14:27 GMT 26.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexander MakarovThen-Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his US counterpart Bill Clinton at a meeting in the Kremlin, Moscow, in January 1994
Then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his US counterpart Bill Clinton at a meeting in the Kremlin, Moscow, in January 1994 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexander Makarov
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to a new book by Boris Yeltsin's former son-in-law, Hillary Clinton would not allow her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, to drink much, despite his alleged love for alcohol.
The 42nd US President Bill Clinton once happened to enjoy a couple of drinks with his then-Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin during one of their official meetings in Moscow... after they had a table rigged up for them in a Kremlin restroom, according to a book by Alexey Dyachenko, Yeltsin's ex-son-in-law.
It was Yeltsin himself who revealed the story to Dyachenko, per the book "From Yeltsin to Putin. And backwards", cited by the Russian media. During one meeting in the Kremlin, Bill Clinton apparently craved a drink, but his wife, Hillary, would not indulge him. It did not go unnoticed by the then-Russian president, who swiftly ordered his aides to set up a table in a restroom.

"Naturally, the restroom in the Kremlin is unusual", the book reads. "Clean and imposing in size. Allows you not only to sit at the table. It's not a shame to invite a lady to dance there either".

When everything was ready, Yeltsin "signalled" to Clinton that he wanted to talk to him in person and the two disappeared. After their return, the 42nd president was "tipsy". Even Hillary noticed that something was wrong with her husband, but could not understand why, according to Dyachenko.
"So she didn't figure it out then", Dyachenko writes. "Maybe she will read these notes and decipher that old plot. I hope that it will not be the most painful in the long series of her 'transcripts'".
During his presidential tenure, Yeltsin suffered from heart problems and alcoholism. He would notoriously steal headlines with his "bizarre" behaviour. Even then-President Clinton claimed that, during his visit to Washington, DC, in 1995, Yeltsin was found drunk on Pennsylvania Avenue in search of a taxi cab that could help him find some pizza.
104000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions
14:52 GMT'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
14:42 GMTRewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
14:35 GMTTurkish President Reveals Ankara Still Considering Purchase of Second Batch of S-400 Defence System
14:34 GMTPolls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party
14:27 GMTClinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
14:15 GMTSwiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages
14:09 GMTUnited Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
14:00 GMTBorder Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
13:57 GMTUK Heavyweight Joshua Unlikely to Have Broken Eye Socket, Promoter Says
13:45 GMT'Three Civilians Killed in US Airdrop Operation' in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
13:21 GMTIraq Arrests Activists, Ministry Employee for Calls to Normalise Ties With Israel
13:20 GMTMali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
13:18 GMTMerkel's Potential Successor Laschet Reveals His Vote Preference in Election Blunder
13:11 GMTWomen to Dominate Iceland's Parliament for First Time Ever, Reports Suggest
13:09 GMTBlast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says