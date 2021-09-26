Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Germans Head to Polls to Choose New Bundestag

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/border-patrol-grills-biden-for-failing-to-give-benefit-of-doubt-over-claims-migrants-were-whipped-1089423471.html
Border Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
Border Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
US President Joe Biden was quick to pledge consequences after footage from the southern border emerged, seemingly showing border agents "whipping" some of the... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T14:00+0000
2021-09-26T14:00+0000
us
texas
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089423821_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e96ed30ba7da92bd42ac551d5c60b7a3.jpg
Agents from the US Border Patrol were hurt by Joe Biden's swift jump to conclusions and failure to grant them the "benefit of the doubt" over claims that some mounted officers were "whipping" illegal migrants, according to what several agents told the Daily Mail.In fact, the agents noted, that Biden should have taken part of the blame.Another agent underlined that the goal of his job is to ensure the "safety and security" of the nation.The agents' bitter response comes after Joe Biden swiftly pledged to investigate the allegations of migrants being whipped after photos supposedly showed this occurring. Biden pledged that "those people will pay", dubbing the allegations an "embarrassment".He was echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with handling the situation on the border (and faced criticism for doing little to help). She said that the footage evoked images of "the worst moments of our history", particularly the "times of slavery".However, the claims of border officers "whipping" individuals were vehemently denied - not only by the agents themselves but even by the photographer who actually took the pictures that caused the outcry. In an interview with KTSM, Paul Ratje, the author of the images, said that he "has never seen them whip anyone" and "it can be misconstrued when you're looking at the picture".The same sentiment was voiced by the agents who spoke to the Daily Mail, who argued that many officers are in fact empathetic and helpful to the migrants, with some "spend[ing] their own money to buy French fries for crying kids" and helping women and children - only for the "liberal media" to "spin a narrative of hate and corruption" later.According to the agent, had the man on horseback actually done something wrong, he would own up to it, because officers have a code of conduct that they adhere to.The photos of border agents allegedly "whipping" Haitians emerged earlier in the week, in the middle of yet another migrant surge on the southern US border, when thousands of Haitian nationals hit the city of Del Rio and assembled a makeshift camp under a bridge there. The authorities estimated that at least 15,000 migrants were gathered in the Texas region at some point, with the Biden administration having to ramp up "deportation" flights and fly some groups of people to different migrant-processing locations in order to alleviate crowds.The Del Rio situation is simply one more twist in the border crisis, unleashing even more bipartisan condemnation of the Biden administration. In part, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the Haitian migrant surge "an absolute catastrophe", while former President Donald Trump asserted that the US "has gone to hell" under Biden.Commenting on the situation, Biden said that he "takes responsibility", since he is the president. Both he and Kamala Harris pledged to launch an investigation into the treatment of illegal migrants on the southern border.Per Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, his department, along with US Customs and Border Protection and other federal and local agencies, has responded "with a surge of personnel and resources to address the humanitarian needs of the individuals" on the border. As of the morning of 25 September, Mayorkas noted, there were "no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge".
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/absolute-catastrophe-senator-cruz-grills-biden-over-haiti-migrant-surge-1089404857.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089423821_56:0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_340fc45fd23e90b5f4331d569ebe471d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas, migrants

Border Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped

14:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLOU.S. Border Patrol officers stand guard near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 21, 2021
U.S. Border Patrol officers stand guard near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden was quick to pledge consequences after footage from the southern border emerged, seemingly showing border agents "whipping" some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who arrived in Del Rio, Texas, illegally last week. Yet, many, including those behind the footage, later cast doubts on its interpretations.
Agents from the US Border Patrol were hurt by Joe Biden's swift jump to conclusions and failure to grant them the "benefit of the doubt" over claims that some mounted officers were "whipping" illegal migrants, according to what several agents told the Daily Mail.
In fact, the agents noted, that Biden should have taken part of the blame.

"It is absolutely outrageous that President Biden wouldn't give us the benefit of the doubt before spouting off", one agent said. "He should have supported us as federal agents — especially in light of how abysmally he's handled the border crisis".

Another agent underlined that the goal of his job is to ensure the "safety and security" of the nation.

"Just because Biden won't man up and accept responsibility for his actions doesn't mean we won't", he continued. "We have handled every crisis this administration has challenged us with and we still hold our heads up, put a badge on, and go to work to defend this country from any who would enter illegally".

The agents' bitter response comes after Joe Biden swiftly pledged to investigate the allegations of migrants being whipped after photos supposedly showed this occurring. Biden pledged that "those people will pay", dubbing the allegations an "embarrassment".
He was echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with handling the situation on the border (and faced criticism for doing little to help). She said that the footage evoked images of "the worst moments of our history", particularly the "times of slavery".
However, the claims of border officers "whipping" individuals were vehemently denied - not only by the agents themselves but even by the photographer who actually took the pictures that caused the outcry. In an interview with KTSM, Paul Ratje, the author of the images, said that he "has never seen them whip anyone" and "it can be misconstrued when you're looking at the picture".
The same sentiment was voiced by the agents who spoke to the Daily Mail, who argued that many officers are in fact empathetic and helpful to the migrants, with some "spend[ing] their own money to buy French fries for crying kids" and helping women and children - only for the "liberal media" to "spin a narrative of hate and corruption" later.

"I know one thing, I have never seen an agent whip a single illegal", one agent assured the outlet.

According to the agent, had the man on horseback actually done something wrong, he would own up to it, because officers have a code of conduct that they adhere to.
The photos of border agents allegedly "whipping" Haitians emerged earlier in the week, in the middle of yet another migrant surge on the southern US border, when thousands of Haitian nationals hit the city of Del Rio and assembled a makeshift camp under a bridge there. The authorities estimated that at least 15,000 migrants were gathered in the Texas region at some point, with the Biden administration having to ramp up "deportation" flights and fly some groups of people to different migrant-processing locations in order to alleviate crowds.
The Del Rio situation is simply one more twist in the border crisis, unleashing even more bipartisan condemnation of the Biden administration. In part, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the Haitian migrant surge "an absolute catastrophe", while former President Donald Trump asserted that the US "has gone to hell" under Biden.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, District of Columbia, U.S., September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
'Absolute Catastrophe': Senator Cruz Grills Biden Over Haiti Migrant Surge
Yesterday, 17:24 GMT
Commenting on the situation, Biden said that he "takes responsibility", since he is the president. Both he and Kamala Harris pledged to launch an investigation into the treatment of illegal migrants on the southern border.
Per Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, his department, along with US Customs and Border Protection and other federal and local agencies, has responded "with a surge of personnel and resources to address the humanitarian needs of the individuals" on the border.
As of the morning of 25 September, Mayorkas noted, there were "no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:27 GMTClinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
14:15 GMTSwiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages
14:09 GMTUnited Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
14:00 GMTBorder Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
13:57 GMTUK Heavyweight Joshua Unlikely to Have Broken Eye Socket, Promoter Says
13:45 GMT'Three Civilians Killed in US Airdrop Operation' in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
13:21 GMTIraq Arrests Activists, Ministry Employee for Calls to Normalise Ties With Israel
13:20 GMTMali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
13:18 GMTMerkel's Potential Successor Laschet Reveals His Vote Preference in Election Blunder
13:11 GMTWomen to Dominate Iceland's Parliament for First Time Ever, Reports Suggest
13:09 GMTBlast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
13:00 GMTGermans Head to Polls to Choose New Bundestag
12:51 GMTDozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden
12:41 GMTFour Inmates Dead, One Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines, Reports Suggest
12:40 GMTVirginia Giuffre to Reportedly Hand Prince Andrew Secret Doc Able to Defeat Her Lawsuit
12:37 GMTRussia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean
12:32 GMTCyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening
12:21 GMTUN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
12:09 GMTKremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves
12:02 GMTRussian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations