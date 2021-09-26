Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: Germans Head to Polls to Choose New Bundestag

07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Blast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
Blast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
KABUL, (Sputnik) - A Taliban* intelligence officer was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, a local source... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.On 18 September, another explosion struck Jalalabad, killing three people and wounding 19 others. The Daesh* terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.In an interview earlier this week, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Daesh presence in the country is small, and the Taliban are working to eradicate it.The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August amid the withdrawal of the US-led NATO troops. The coalition forces left the country by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military campaign in Afghanistan. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on 6 September.* Taliban and Daesh (also known as IS\ ISIS \ Islamic State) are terror groups, banned in Russia
I suspect daesh are getting some covert israeloamerican help here.
afghanistan
daesh
asia & pacific, afghanistan, explosion, blast, daesh

Blast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says

13:09 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITETaliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Social media website/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Social media website/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
KABUL, (Sputnik) - A Taliban* intelligence officer was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

"A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning", the source said.

A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.
On 18 September, another explosion struck Jalalabad, killing three people and wounding 19 others. The Daesh* terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.
In an interview earlier this week, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Daesh presence in the country is small, and the Taliban are working to eradicate it.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August amid the withdrawal of the US-led NATO troops. The coalition forces left the country by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military campaign in Afghanistan. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on 6 September.
* Taliban and Daesh (also known as IS\ ISIS \ Islamic State) are terror groups, banned in Russia
I suspect daesh are getting some covert israeloamerican help here.
vtvot tak
26 September, 16:15 GMT
© 2021 Sputnik.
