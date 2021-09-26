https://sputniknews.com/20210926/australian-cyclist-recreates-baby-from-nirvanas-nevermind-cover-using-gps-and-city-streets-1089425461.html

Australian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets

While Spencer Elden, the naked boy from the cover of Nirvana's album "Nevermind" is trying to sue the authors of the art for "sexual exploitation", a cyclist from Australia has found another way to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its release – by using his bike, a GPS tracker, and the streets of his hometown of Adelaide.Pete Stokes took the map of the town and drew a 150-kilometre route through its streets to repeat (roughly, although still easily recognisable) the outlines of the baby (and the hooked banknote) from the album cover. He then set out on a lengthy ride along this route, recording his movements via a GPS-tracking app, "Strava".The 45-year-old cyclist admits that Nirvana has its place in his record collection and he obtained the band's second album when he was just 14 - when he was forming his "love of music". And so, he chose the streets of Adelaide to become a canvas for his commemorative masterpiece.Nirvana's "Nevermind" is currently drawing renewed attention. On the one hand, Universal Music Enterprises has announced that it will once again be reissuing the album on its 30th anniversary. On the other, the boy from the cover art, Spencer Elden, announced earlier in August that he will be suing Cobain's estate and the surviving members of the group over using his image without his consent and for "sexual exploitation". Elden claims to have sustained "lifelong damages" as a result of the band's use of his naked photo.

