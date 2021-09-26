Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/alternative-for-germany-to-continue-supporting-nord-stream-2-after-election---co-chairman-1089432446.html
Alternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
Alternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
26.09.2021
russia
germany
nord stream 2
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083383231_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf21e48c1f94a1a4d54fcb88eb696c4.jpg
"AfD supports Nord Stream 2, this project … is very important for the energy security of Germany, it is an opportunity to receive cheaper energy. And therefore we strongly reject criticism of this project. This peaceful project, as I call it, should be launched," Chrupalla said.He expressed hope that the fate of the Nord Stream 2 project will not change under the new government in Germany, regardless of who replaces German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
russia
germany
Alternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman

22:38 GMT 26.09.2021
A Nord Stream 2 employee stands on a platform in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline's receiving station, where six and a half million cubic meters of natural gas per hour will be processed and delivered to downstream pipelines at the right pressure, in Lubmin, Germany
A Nord Stream 2 employee stands on a platform in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline's receiving station, where six and a half million cubic meters of natural gas per hour will be processed and delivered to downstream pipelines at the right pressure, in Lubmin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party will continue supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project after the federal election, Tino Chrupalla, the party’s co-chairman, told Sputnik.
"AfD supports Nord Stream 2, this project … is very important for the energy security of Germany, it is an opportunity to receive cheaper energy. And therefore we strongly reject criticism of this project. This peaceful project, as I call it, should be launched," Chrupalla said.
He expressed hope that the fate of the Nord Stream 2 project will not change under the new government in Germany, regardless of who replaces German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"As of today, we do not yet know who will take this post. But it would be crazy to bury the project. It has already been constructed, negotiations are underway on contracts, and therefore we support it in every possible way. It is important, and we will promote this idea in the new government in the Bundestag," Chrupalla told Sputnik.
According to the latest preliminary results from the electoral commission, the Social Democrats (SPD) are in the lead in the German federal election with 25.4 percent and are neck and neck with the conservatives’ bloc (Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU)), which has 25. 1 percent. The AfD party is fifth with 10.6 percent.
Ahead of the Sunday election, Beatrix von Storch, the leader of AfD’s national-conservative wing, told Sputnik that her party makes no secret of its pro-Russian sentiments, including supporting the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia and backing the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project, which she described as "extremely important for Germany."
