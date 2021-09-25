'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as "Yellow Vests" activists are taking to the streets to rally against social and economic injustice. The so-called "Yellow Vests" gained international notoriety in 2018, after demonstrators held a series of rallies against fuel tax hikes. In the following years, the group grew into a large-scale movement. The demonstrations have frequently resulted in violence between activists and police.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Last week, the group participated in a series of rallies against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and health passes.
