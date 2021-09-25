Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/western-attempts-to-prop-up-rules-based-order-threatens-to-revive-bloc-mentality-lavrov-says-1089407982.html
Western Attempts to Prop Up Order Based on Its Rules Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says
Western Attempts to Prop Up Order Based on Its Rules Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says
Western Attempts to Prop Up Rules-Based Order Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says
2021-09-25T18:43+0000
2021-09-25T19:08+0000
world
russia
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555347_0:0:2753:1549_1920x0_80_0_0_52cfb272cc0c93b612a06cf77b3f77ff.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the attempts of Western democracies to prop up rules-based order around the world, warning that it might revive bloc-mentality and draw divisive lines between the countries again. He explained that this does not mean that rules are not necessary in general, just those that are pushed unilaterally by a small group of states.The minister noted that the rules, which are propped up without discussions with the rest of the international community, do not possess universal legitimacy.Lavrov added that arbitrary rules are sometimes applied among Western countries as well, when some of them become overly independent. He brought up the controversy with the creation of the AUKUS security pact and the supplies of nuclear submarines from the US to Australia as a fine example. The minister believes this was Washington's reaction to EU plans to form its own military force following the unilateral US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/sergei-lavrov-creation-of-aukus-security-pact-could-affect-russia-eu-dialogue-1089406317.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555347_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d04df753553090c38c52c890948dfc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, afghanistan

Western Attempts to Prop Up Order Based on Its Rules Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says

18:43 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 25.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the photo bank Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Moscow previously criticised the ambitious US plan to establish democracy in Afghanistan, noting that Washington’s view of how the country should be governed did not survive the American withdrawal from the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the attempts of Western democracies to prop up rules-based order around the world, warning that it might revive bloc-mentality and draw divisive lines between the countries again. He explained that this does not mean that rules are not necessary in general, just those that are pushed unilaterally by a small group of states.
"After all, the UN Charter is precisely a set of rules. But these rules are approved by all countries of the world. Similarly, any new rules governing interstate communications should be agreed upon on universal platforms, primarily [at the UN]".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani. - Sputnik International
Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister
The minister noted that the rules, which are propped up without discussions with the rest of the international community, do not possess universal legitimacy.
Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
AUKUS
Sergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:44 GMT
25
Lavrov added that arbitrary rules are sometimes applied among Western countries as well, when some of them become overly independent. He brought up the controversy with the creation of the AUKUS security pact and the supplies of nuclear submarines from the US to Australia as a fine example. The minister believes this was Washington's reaction to EU plans to form its own military force following the unilateral US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
1200001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTLancet Task Force Probing COVID Origins Disbanded 'in Favour of Wider Biosafety Research'
19:21 GMTKamala Harris Hires Jen Psaki’s Brother-in-Law as Her Ratings Hit Bottom Amid Border Crisis
18:50 GMTShake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers
18:43 GMTWestern Attempts to Prop Up Order Based on Its Rules Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says
17:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi-Launched Ballistic Rocket, State TV Reports
17:24 GMT'Absolute Catastrophe': Senator Cruz Grills Biden Over Haiti Migrant Surge
17:11 GMTIran, Venezuela Reportedly Reach Deal to Swap Oil for Condensate in Circumvention of US Sanctions
17:05 GMTLabour Leaders Drop Party Rule Changes After ‘Car Crash’ Meeting With Trade Unions
16:52 GMTPanic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
16:44 GMTSergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:32 GMT'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
16:30 GMTWater Pups Unleashed: Adorable Baby Seals Play Together
16:12 GMTLavrov: US Failed to Consider Repercussions of Leaving Weapons in Afghanistan During Hasty Pull-Out
16:03 GMTJanuary 6 Riot: FBI Informant Affiliated With Proud Boys Reportedly Entered Capitol Alongside Crowd
16:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses United Nations General Assembly
15:56 GMTBiggest LA Port Faces Massive Traffic Jam as Over 60 Ships Unable to Unload Their Cargo
15:34 GMTUN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
15:34 GMTBuyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
15:22 GMTAll Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day, UN Disarmament Chief Says
14:54 GMTProtesters in Eastern Sudan Block Haiya-Khartoum Oil Pipeline