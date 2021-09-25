https://sputniknews.com/20210925/weekly-news-roundup-clinton-lawyer-charged-in-russiagate-fraud-1089387135.html
Weekly News Roundup; Clinton Lawyer Charged in Russiagate Fraud
The indictment of attorney Michael Sussman is shining a light on the Clinton campaign's involvement in turning the Russiagate opposition research operation into a criminal investigation.
Weekly News Roundup; Clinton Lawyer Charged in Russia-gate Fraud
The indictment of attorney Michael Sussman is shining a light on the Clinton campaign's involvement in turning the Russia-gate opposition research operation into a criminal investigation.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. The US has lost, the Syrian war is over, and the neocons are feebly working to stop the rebuilding process. Also, we discuss President Biden's UN Speech, Pentagon spending, and Iran.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. We discuss the Chinese real estate Evergande and compare it to the relative stability of the US real estate market. Also, we discuss weekly job numbers and the Democrat's 3.5 trillion dollar budget proposal.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to talk about this week's news. Hillary Clinton's lawyer Michael Sussman has been charged with lying to the FBI. Also, some African leaders are calling the West out for vaccine apartheid as their countries are ignored in the international push for universal vaccinations.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss US imperialism including Haiti, Latin American, Africa, and the Caribbean. We talk about the US using AFRICOM for regime change operations in Africa. Also, we discuss the Haitian immigrant crisis, Cuba, and the move to replace the US' regime change machine known as the Organization of American States (OAS).Author and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, Kenneth Hammond, and Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, join us to discuss this week's issues, including China and President Biden's UN speech. We go in-depth to discuss the Biden United Nations speech. Also, we talk about Iran's presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the new Cold War.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The indictment of attorney Michael Sussman is shining a light on the Clinton campaign's involvement in turning the Russiagate opposition research operation into a criminal investigation.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. The US has lost, the Syrian war is over, and the neocons are feebly working to stop the rebuilding process. Also, we discuss President Biden's UN Speech, Pentagon spending, and Iran.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. We discuss the Chinese real estate Evergande and compare it to the relative stability of the US real estate market. Also, we discuss weekly job numbers and the Democrat's 3.5 trillion dollar budget proposal.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to talk about this week's news. Hillary Clinton's lawyer Michael Sussman has been charged with lying to the FBI. Also, some African leaders are calling the West out for vaccine apartheid as their countries are ignored in the international push for universal vaccinations.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss US imperialism including Haiti, Latin American, Africa, and the Caribbean. We talk about the US using AFRICOM for regime change operations in Africa. Also, we discuss the Haitian immigrant crisis, Cuba, and the move to replace the US' regime change machine known as the Organization of American States (OAS).
Author and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, Kenneth Hammond, and Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, join us to discuss this week's issues, including China and President Biden's UN speech. We go in-depth to discuss the Biden United Nations speech. Also, we talk about Iran's presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the new Cold War.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com