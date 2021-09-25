'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/war-criminal-watch-crowd-boo-hillary-clinton-as-she-accepts-queens-university-chancellorship-1089390803.html
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been booed outside Queen's University in Belfast. The moment came as she attended a ceremony to inaugurate her as the educational establishment's first female chancellor.In a short video that emerged on Twitter on Friday, Clinton is seen dressed in academic robes, with a child holding the garment to keep it from dragging on the ground.The 41-second clip shows the ex-secretary of state going toward the university as someone in the crowd starts to yell "war criminal" several times, while another individual is heard shouting, apparently telling Clinton "to go f**k yourself".One more person is also heard yelling "shame on Queen's", with the former Democratic presidential candidate looking unfazed by the apparent booing.The incident came amid UK media reports that a group of people held a rally near Queen's University on Friday morning as Hillary Clinton arrived, protesting against US foreign policy.The former secretary of state and ex-first lady, who became the university's 11th chancellor, was unable to visit the inauguration ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05:04 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 05:49 GMT 25.09.2021)
Hillary Clinton was appointed Queen's University's first female chancellor in January 2020, but she failed to visit the inauguration ceremony at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
