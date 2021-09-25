Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/war-criminal-watch-crowd-boo-hillary-clinton-as-she-accepts-queens-university-chancellorship-1089390803.html
'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship
'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship
Hillary Clinton was appointed Queen's University's first female chancellor in January 2020, but she failed to visit the inauguration ceremony at the time due... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T05:04+0000
2021-09-25T05:49+0000
belfast
university
us
hillary clinton
rally
video
crowd
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107675/19/1076751997_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aeac2f8efeec8c5a9dd2bfe34eae0253.jpg
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been booed outside Queen's University in Belfast. The moment came as she attended a ceremony to inaugurate her as the educational establishment's first female chancellor.In a short video that emerged on Twitter on Friday, Clinton is seen dressed in academic robes, with a child holding the garment to keep it from dragging on the ground.The 41-second clip shows the ex-secretary of state going toward the university as someone in the crowd starts to yell "war criminal" several times, while another individual is heard shouting, apparently telling Clinton "to go f**k yourself".One more person is also heard yelling "shame on Queen's", with the former Democratic presidential candidate looking unfazed by the apparent booing.The incident came amid UK media reports that a group of people held a rally near Queen's University on Friday morning as Hillary Clinton arrived, protesting against US foreign policy.The former secretary of state and ex-first lady, who became the university's 11th chancellor, was unable to visit the inauguration ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
https://sputniknews.com/20210527/hillary-clinton-appears-glum-as-husband-bill-chats-with-stings-wife-at-fancy-ny-restaurant-1083005636.html
Evil people like Hillary Clinton get deep satisfaction from any form of hatred or disgust directed at them. It's like music to their pointy ears. If you really want to make them uncomfortable, yell things like "Wonderful human being!, Warm and caring soul!, Peace-loving!"
0
This grotesque spectacle is shameful and would be comical if it were not for the entity it celebrates.
0
3
belfast
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107675/19/1076751997_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef97e49d0d06f136f1ac261586a24250.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belfast, university, us, hillary clinton, rally, video, crowd

'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship

05:04 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 05:49 GMT 25.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferIn this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York.
In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Hillary Clinton was appointed Queen's University's first female chancellor in January 2020, but she failed to visit the inauguration ceremony at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been booed outside Queen's University in Belfast. The moment came as she attended a ceremony to inaugurate her as the educational establishment's first female chancellor.
In a short video that emerged on Twitter on Friday, Clinton is seen dressed in academic robes, with a child holding the garment to keep it from dragging on the ground.
The 41-second clip shows the ex-secretary of state going toward the university as someone in the crowd starts to yell "war criminal" several times, while another individual is heard shouting, apparently telling Clinton "to go f**k yourself".
One more person is also heard yelling "shame on Queen's", with the former Democratic presidential candidate looking unfazed by the apparent booing.
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment in this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2021
Hillary Clinton Appears Glum as Husband Bill Chats With Sting's Wife at Fancy NY Restaurant
27 May, 05:43 GMT
The incident came amid UK media reports that a group of people held a rally near Queen's University on Friday morning as Hillary Clinton arrived, protesting against US foreign policy.
The former secretary of state and ex-first lady, who became the university's 11th chancellor, was unable to visit the inauguration ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1004000
Discuss
Popular comments
Evil people like Hillary Clinton get deep satisfaction from any form of hatred or disgust directed at them. It's like music to their pointy ears. If you really want to make them uncomfortable, yell things like "Wonderful human being!, Warm and caring soul!, Peace-loving!"
44Justice
25 September, 08:57 GMT
000000
This grotesque spectacle is shameful and would be comical if it were not for the entity it celebrates.
eddy2020
25 September, 08:58 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:04 GMT'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship
05:00 GMT'Agroexpress' to Offer Exporters Online Shipment Applications
04:37 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Calls for International Support for Taliban-led Afghan Government
04:30 GMTHello There! Adorable Retriever Wants to Come In
04:24 GMTLive Updates: Quad Leaders Pledge to Produce 1 Bn Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines by End of 2022
04:23 GMTLocal Sheriff Praises Efforts to Mitigate Del Rio Migration Crisis Amid Biden's Criticism
04:10 GMTUK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal
02:57 GMTTurkish Military Camp in Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire – Reports
01:56 GMTGOP Golden Boy? Republicans Strongly Back Florida Gov. DeSantis for 2024 Primary Sans Trump
01:41 GMTElon Musk, Grimes Part Ways After Three Years of Dating
01:39 GMTDHS Head: Del Rio Camp Cleared, Agents Who Violently Corralled Migrants Placed on Admin Duties
01:09 GMTCanada's Trudeau Reveals Two Detained Canadians Have Been Released After Wanzhou Departure
01:06 GMTPacific Pacts Galore: Quad Leaders Hold First In-Person Summit a Week After AUKUS Inaugurated
00:34 GMTBiden Dropped F-Bomb After Discovering Trump’s ‘Golf Toys’ at White House, Book Reveals
YesterdayUS Navy, Air Force Order 16 More F-35 Jets Costing Over $1Bln - Pentagon
YesterdayPentagon Chief to Check US Bases Involved in Afghan Evacuees Processing - Spokesperson
YesterdayGerman Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election
YesterdayEU Ministers Unveil Plan to Weaken Russian Grip on Gas Supply
YesterdayFrench Soldier Killed in Clashes With Terrorists in Mali - Reports
YesterdayUS Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan