https://sputniknews.com/20210925/venezuelan-government-delegation-arrives-in-mexico-for-talks-with-opposition---maduro-1089410927.html
Venezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico For Talks With Opposition - Maduro
Venezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico For Talks With Opposition - Maduro
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government delegation has arrived in Mexico for the third round of talks with the opposition, Venezuelan President... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
venezuela
mexico
nicolas maduro
opposition
"Our delegation arrives in Mexico again, to continue the day of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition," Maduro said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that the Venezuelan government expects "new agreements and positive results for the people of Venezuela."Earlier, the head of the government delegation, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez told Sputnik that the government representatives were heading off for Mexico on Saturday.Earlier this month, Rodriguez posted a statement on his blog, which condemned the opposition's attempts to divert the discussion from the immediate return of Venezuelan property blocked by sanctions in third countries.At the start of September, the head of the Venezuelan opposition delegation for dialogue, Gerardo Blyde, affirmed that the opposition would strive to reach agreements with the government of President Nicolas Maduro.On August 13, the Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country. The memorandum was signed at the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition in Mexico City.
Venezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico For Talks With Opposition - Maduro

23:33 GMT 25.09.2021
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government delegation has arrived in Mexico for the third round of talks with the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro informs.
"Our delegation arrives in Mexico again, to continue the day of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition," Maduro said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that the Venezuelan government expects "new agreements and positive results for the people of Venezuela."
Earlier, the head of the government delegation, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez told Sputnik that the government representatives were heading off for Mexico on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Rodriguez posted a statement on his blog, which condemned the opposition's attempts to divert the discussion from the immediate return of Venezuelan property blocked by sanctions in third countries.
At the start of September, the head of the Venezuelan opposition delegation for dialogue, Gerardo Blyde, affirmed that the opposition would strive to reach agreements with the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
On August 13, the Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country. The memorandum was signed at the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition in Mexico City.
