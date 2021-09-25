Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/un-general-assembly-convenes-for-fifth-day-of-76th-session-1089399698.html
UN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
UN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
Due to the pandemic, some leaders sent pre-recorded addresses via videolink, while others attended the General Assembly in person. 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T13:01+0000
2021-09-25T13:01+0000
world
united nations
united nations general assembly (unga)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082164494_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09f9bcce6cecb853c5f7931836f47900.jpg
Sputnik is live from the UN headquarters in New York City, where the General Assembly is gathering for the fifth day of the 76th session. Politicians from various countries are expected to address pressing global issues, including the pandemic, security problems, climate issues, and an economic rebound.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
UN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
2021-09-25T13:01+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082164494_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11e7731bbdded2512e812166afadbc21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, united nations, united nations general assembly (unga), видео

UN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session

13:01 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / Carlo AllegriThe United Nations building is pictured in New York, New York, U.S
The United Nations building is pictured in New York, New York, U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
Subscribe
Due to the pandemic, some leaders sent pre-recorded addresses via videolink, while others attended the General Assembly in person.
Sputnik is live from the UN headquarters in New York City, where the General Assembly is gathering for the fifth day of the 76th session. Politicians from various countries are expected to address pressing global issues, including the pandemic, security problems, climate issues, and an economic rebound.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India
12:37 GMT'Totally Spies'? Users Giggle Nervously as Canadian Spy Agency Welcomes Two Citizens Home From China
12:36 GMTClaims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says
12:19 GMTEnvironmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
12:14 GMTIran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
12:04 GMTBiden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base
12:01 GMTHello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
11:50 GMTMonica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
11:29 GMT'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
11:28 GMTBeam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
11:26 GMTRussian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
11:09 GMTIndian Startup Owner Raghavendra Prasad: 'We Want to Ensure No One is Denied Access to Healthcare'
11:06 GMTSocial Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada