Two People Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
2021-09-25T09:16+0000
According to the source, a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban*. The injured, including the fighters of the movement, were hospitalised.On 18 September, another explosion struck Jalalabad. Three people were killed, 19 were injured. The next day, a bomb went off in the same city in the area of the bus station. Two civilians died, one Taliban supporter was wounded. Daesh** took responsibility for the explosions. The Taliban later announced that they had conducted an anti-terrorist sweep in the outskirts of Jalalabad. On Wednesday, several explosions and an armed attack occurred in Jalalabad again, resulting in the death of 5 people, two of whom were Taliban members.Daesh presence in Afghanistan is small and the Taliban are working to eradicate the group, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik earlier this week.The Taliban* and Daesh** are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
