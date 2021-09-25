Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/shake-a-leg-unlucky-bank-robber-in-spain-loses-prosthetic-limb-during-fight-with-customers-1089406917.html
Shake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers
Shake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers
Sometimes perpetrators lose something small at a crime scene that allows investigators to track them down. But sometimes it is not a small piece of evidence... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T18:50+0000
2021-09-25T18:50+0000
robbery
europe
spain
bank robbery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_36139caaa58c0651f303741655ba19df.jpg
Spanish police apprehended an unfortunate robber after he lost a prosthetic leg during a failed bank heist, the Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred in the city of Alicante, when two people tried to rob a Banco Sabadell branch at gunpoint. One of the robbers managed to flee without the money after the alarm went off. The second one, however, was grabbed by customers and lost his prosthetic leg during the scuffle.In addition, the police found a gun that was brandished during the robbery, but it turned out to be fake.It is believed that the incident could be linked to similar attacks on banks across Spain. A full investigation is currently underway.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_548c3111fec9e8e3c42400c96c721271.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
robbery, europe, spain, bank robbery

Shake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers

18:50 GMT 25.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elentir / Guardian AngelsMembers of Spain's national police
Members of Spain's national police - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elentir / Guardian Angels
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Sometimes perpetrators lose something small at a crime scene that allows investigators to track them down. But sometimes it is not a small piece of evidence, but rather a giant sign with a name written on it.
Spanish police apprehended an unfortunate robber after he lost a prosthetic leg during a failed bank heist, the Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred in the city of Alicante, when two people tried to rob a Banco Sabadell branch at gunpoint.
One of the robbers managed to flee without the money after the alarm went off. The second one, however, was grabbed by customers and lost his prosthetic leg during the scuffle.

"At least one perpetrator fled from the place, more identification and location management is being carried out by the robbery squad of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade", the police said. "The detainee is of Italian nationality, 45 years old and with a previous record".

In addition, the police found a gun that was brandished during the robbery, but it turned out to be fake.
It is believed that the incident could be linked to similar attacks on banks across Spain. A full investigation is currently underway.
100002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTLancet Task Force Probing COVID Origins Disbanded 'in Favour of Wider Biosafety Research'
19:21 GMTKamala Harris Hires Jen Psaki’s Brother-in-Law as Her Ratings Hit Bottom Amid Border Crisis
18:50 GMTShake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers
18:43 GMTWestern Attempts to Prop Up Order Based on Its Rules Threatens to Revive Bloc-Mentality, Lavrov Says
17:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi-Launched Ballistic Rocket, State TV Reports
17:24 GMT'Absolute Catastrophe': Senator Cruz Grills Biden Over Haiti Migrant Surge
17:11 GMTIran, Venezuela Reportedly Reach Deal to Swap Oil for Condensate in Circumvention of US Sanctions
17:05 GMTLabour Leaders Drop Party Rule Changes After ‘Car Crash’ Meeting With Trade Unions
16:52 GMTPanic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
16:44 GMTSergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:32 GMT'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
16:30 GMTWater Pups Unleashed: Adorable Baby Seals Play Together
16:12 GMTLavrov: US Failed to Consider Repercussions of Leaving Weapons in Afghanistan During Hasty Pull-Out
16:03 GMTJanuary 6 Riot: FBI Informant Affiliated With Proud Boys Reportedly Entered Capitol Alongside Crowd
16:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses United Nations General Assembly
15:56 GMTBiggest LA Port Faces Massive Traffic Jam as Over 60 Ships Unable to Unload Their Cargo
15:34 GMTUN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
15:34 GMTBuyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
15:22 GMTAll Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day, UN Disarmament Chief Says
14:54 GMTProtesters in Eastern Sudan Block Haiya-Khartoum Oil Pipeline