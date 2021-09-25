Shake a Leg! Unlucky Bank Robber in Spain Loses Prosthetic Limb During Fight With Customers

Spanish police apprehended an unfortunate robber after he lost a prosthetic leg during a failed bank heist, the Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred in the city of Alicante, when two people tried to rob a Banco Sabadell branch at gunpoint. One of the robbers managed to flee without the money after the alarm went off. The second one, however, was grabbed by customers and lost his prosthetic leg during the scuffle.In addition, the police found a gun that was brandished during the robbery, but it turned out to be fake.It is believed that the incident could be linked to similar attacks on banks across Spain. A full investigation is currently underway.
Sometimes perpetrators lose something small at a crime scene that allows investigators to track them down. But sometimes it is not a small piece of evidence, but rather a giant sign with a name written on it.
"At least one perpetrator fled from the place, more identification and location management is being carried out by the robbery squad of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade", the police said. "The detainee is of Italian nationality, 45 years old and with a previous record".
