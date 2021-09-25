Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses United Nations General Assembly

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have successfully intercepted a ballistic rocket fired by Yemen's Houthi group at the Saudi southern border city of Najran, state TV cited the coalition as saying. No casualties have been reported as a result of the actions of the Houthi fighters. The group has not commented on the report or announced launching a strike against the Saudi city.The Houthis have been launching rockets and sending drones to attack cities and state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facilities for years in response to Riyadh's involvement in Yemen’s civil war. An absolute majority of their attacks have been deflected by Saudi air defences, but one massive drone strike in September 2019 managed to severely damage a Saudi Aramco oil processing facility.The coalition of gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the goal of defeating the Houthis after they overthrew the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and of reinstating him in power. The intervention, however, has not borne fruit, as the Houthis still control a significant part of the country, including its capital Sana. Several foreign nations have called on Riyadh to end the offensive and cease the blockade it has imposed on the country to allegedly stop the Houthis from obtaining weapons from Iran. The blockade is perceived as the main cause of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi-Launched Ballistic Rocket, State TV Reports

17:37 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 25.09.2021)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Houthi militants, fighting in Yemen against coalition forces backing the former government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, routinely launch attacks against at targets on Saudi Arabia's territory. While Riyadh and its allies have successfully intercepted most of them, one such strike in 2019 heavily damaged a Saudi Aramco facility.
Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have successfully intercepted a ballistic rocket fired by Yemen's Houthi group at the Saudi southern border city of Najran, state TV cited the coalition as saying. No casualties have been reported as a result of the actions of the Houthi fighters. The group has not commented on the report or announced launching a strike against the Saudi city.
The Houthis have been launching rockets and sending drones to attack cities and state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facilities for years in response to Riyadh's involvement in Yemen’s civil war. An absolute majority of their attacks have been deflected by Saudi air defences, but one massive drone strike in September 2019 managed to severely damage a Saudi Aramco oil processing facility.
US Inexplicably Pulls Patriot Missiles Out of Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
11 September, 10:29 GMT
The coalition of gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the goal of defeating the Houthis after they overthrew the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and of reinstating him in power. The intervention, however, has not borne fruit, as the Houthis still control a significant part of the country, including its capital Sana. Several foreign nations have called on Riyadh to end the offensive and cease the blockade it has imposed on the country to allegedly stop the Houthis from obtaining weapons from Iran. The blockade is perceived as the main cause of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
