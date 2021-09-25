Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/russian-turkish-dry-bulk-ships-collide-in-bosporus-turkish-coast-guard-says-1089398958.html
Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T11:26+0000
2021-09-25T11:26+0000
news
world
russia
turkey
bosporus strait
coast guard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105070/12/1050701251_0:290:5016:3112_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1c9a8eb7fc1f055418059f0398d3ed.jpg
"After the collision of the Russian and Turkish dry bulk ships RUSICH 10 and Tahsin Imamoglu in the Bosporus, three rescue boats and 14 tugs were sent to help. Both dry bulk ships were moored and anchored in the port," the coast guard stated.Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, the coast guard noted.At the moment, the reason for the collision appears to have been the failure of the steering system of the Turkish carrier, Volga Shipping, the owner of the Russian ship, told Sputnik. The company also clarified that its vessel carried a crew of 11, all Russian nationals.According to the information portal of the seagoing vessels Fleet Photo, the RUSICH 10 dry bulk ship was built in 2006 by JSC Okskaya Shipyard. In 2007, the dry bulk carrier operated under the flag of Malta, then in 2010 it came under the German flag, and since 2012 it has been sailing under the Russian one.
https://sputniknews.com/20151206/turkey-bosporus-strait-russian-ships-consequences-1031326744.html
russia
turkey
bosporus strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105070/12/1050701251_240:0:4776:3402_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1555b51fedb36c516024e8a4b8bd07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, russia, turkey, bosporus strait, coast guard

Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says

11:26 GMT 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel, FileThis Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo shows a view of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey
This Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo shows a view of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel, File
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish Coast Guard said on 25 September.
"After the collision of the Russian and Turkish dry bulk ships RUSICH 10 and Tahsin Imamoglu in the Bosporus, three rescue boats and 14 tugs were sent to help. Both dry bulk ships were moored and anchored in the port," the coast guard stated.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, the coast guard noted.
At the moment, the reason for the collision appears to have been the failure of the steering system of the Turkish carrier, Volga Shipping, the owner of the Russian ship, told Sputnik. The company also clarified that its vessel carried a crew of 11, all Russian nationals.
View of the Blue Mosque across the Bosphorus, Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2015
Why Turkey Cannot Close Bosporus Strait Only For Russian Ships
6 December 2015, 14:27 GMT
According to the information portal of the seagoing vessels Fleet Photo, the RUSICH 10 dry bulk ship was built in 2006 by JSC Okskaya Shipyard. In 2007, the dry bulk carrier operated under the flag of Malta, then in 2010 it came under the German flag, and since 2012 it has been sailing under the Russian one.
060000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEnvironmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
12:14 GMTIran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
12:01 GMTHello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
11:50 GMTMonica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
11:29 GMT'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
11:28 GMTBeam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
11:26 GMTRussian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
11:09 GMTIndian Startup Owner Raghavendra Prasad: 'We Want to Ensure No One is Denied Access to Healthcare'
11:06 GMTSocial Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada
10:30 GMTPremier League Matchweek 6 Preview and Predictions
10:19 GMT'I Explained Everything to Biden': Erdogan Reiterates Ankara Will Buy More S-400s From Russia
10:10 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
10:09 GMTEpstein's 2009 Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Won't Save Prince Andrew From Litigation, Media Says
10:04 GMTFrench Armed Forces Confirm One Soldier Killed in Clashes in Mali
09:55 GMTEight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTMan Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40
09:16 GMTTwo People Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
08:46 GMT'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi
08:24 GMTFBI Confirms Probe Into Alleged Attack on Female US Service Member by Afghan Evacuees at Fort Bliss