Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish... 25.09.2021
"After the collision of the Russian and Turkish dry bulk ships RUSICH 10 and Tahsin Imamoglu in the Bosporus, three rescue boats and 14 tugs were sent to help. Both dry bulk ships were moored and anchored in the port," the coast guard stated.Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, the coast guard noted.At the moment, the reason for the collision appears to have been the failure of the steering system of the Turkish carrier, Volga Shipping, the owner of the Russian ship, told Sputnik. The company also clarified that its vessel carried a crew of 11, all Russian nationals.According to the information portal of the seagoing vessels Fleet Photo, the RUSICH 10 dry bulk ship was built in 2006 by JSC Okskaya Shipyard. In 2007, the dry bulk carrier operated under the flag of Malta, then in 2010 it came under the German flag, and since 2012 it has been sailing under the Russian one.
Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish Coast Guard said on 25 September.
"After the collision of the Russian and Turkish dry bulk ships RUSICH 10 and Tahsin Imamoglu in the Bosporus, three rescue boats and 14 tugs were sent to help. Both dry bulk ships were moored and anchored in the port," the coast guard stated.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, the coast guard noted.
At the moment, the reason for the collision appears to have been the failure of the steering system of the Turkish carrier, Volga Shipping, the owner of the Russian ship, told Sputnik. The company also clarified that its vessel carried a crew of 11, all Russian nationals.
According to the information portal of the seagoing vessels Fleet Photo, the RUSICH 10 dry bulk ship was built in 2006 by JSC Okskaya Shipyard. In 2007, the dry bulk carrier operated under the flag of Malta, then in 2010 it came under the German flag, and since 2012 it has been sailing under the Russian one.