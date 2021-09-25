Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech
The Russian top diplomat previously met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 25.09.2021
sergei lavrov
world
russia
united nations
Sputnik is live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a presser before delivering his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).The UN General Assembly is holding the session on 21-27 September to discuss key problems on the global agenda, including the pandemic, climate issues, economic development, and security challenges.The assembly is being held in a mixed format, with some leaders connecting via video link to deliver their speeches.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech

16:02 GMT 25.09.2021
The Russian top diplomat previously met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Sputnik is live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a presser before delivering his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
The UN General Assembly is holding the session on 21-27 September to discuss key problems on the global agenda, including the pandemic, climate issues, economic development, and security challenges.
The assembly is being held in a mixed format, with some leaders connecting via video link to deliver their speeches.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
