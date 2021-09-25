Sputnik is live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a presser before delivering his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).The UN General Assembly is holding the session on 21-27 September to discuss key problems on the global agenda, including the pandemic, climate issues, economic development, and security challenges.The assembly is being held in a mixed format, with some leaders connecting via video link to deliver their speeches.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech