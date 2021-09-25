Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

Pro-GOP Group TV Ads Tie 'Vulnerable' Democrats to Biden Ahead of Key State Legislative Elections
Pro-GOP Group TV Ads Tie ‘Vulnerable’ Democrats to Biden Ahead of Key State Legislative Elections
2021-09-25T14:52+0000
2021-09-25T14:52+0000
joe biden
us
elections
approval ratings
democrats
In the run-up to the November 2021 US state legislative elections, the Republican Party began to link so-called vulnerable Democrats to President Joe Biden, in what comes amid POTUS’ plummeting approval ratings.Earlier this week, a new TV ad by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) used a recording of Virginia state lawmaker Alex Askew, noting that he and other Democrats in the commonwealth can "run on the record that President Biden and our folks and partners in Washington, DC are doing”.Republican commercials targeting Democratic congressmen and state lawmakers facing re-election this year and in 2022 previously tied them to an array of Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, rather than Biden.The insider was echoed by Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the re-election arm of the House GOP, who told Fox News that "Joe Biden’s failed policies will be weaponised in races around the country and serve as an anchor around the neck of every vulnerable House Democrat”.GOP Members File Impeachment Articles Against BidenThe push comes after four House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against POTUS over his handling of the situation with migrants on the US’ southern border, efforts to extend the federal moratorium on evictions, and the American troop exit from Afghanistan. ​Congressman Bob Gibbs is leading the effort, along with Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber. Gibbs said on his Facebook page that he had "filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president".The congressman also tweeted that "it's clear" that Biden is "not up to the job" and that "his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution".Biden's Approval Ratings Plummet The impeachment articles were filed as the latest polls indicated plummeting support for Biden among independents.In a recent Gallup survey, POTUS holds a 43% approval and 53% disapproval rating, a drop from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup's poll released in August. Gallup's June poll saw the US president standing at 56%-42%.According to Fox News, Biden's approval rating is "lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump".
14:52 GMT 25.09.2021
The drive comes as an array of recent opinion polls have indicated that Joe Biden's popularity has begun to slip following a bumpy summer in the US, which saw a new surge in coronavirus infections, the chaotic American troop exit from Afghanistan, and a tough hurricane season, along with wildfires.
In the run-up to the November 2021 US state legislative elections, the Republican Party began to link so-called vulnerable Democrats to President Joe Biden, in what comes amid POTUS’ plummeting approval ratings.
Earlier this week, a new TV ad by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) used a recording of Virginia state lawmaker Alex Askew, noting that he and other Democrats in the commonwealth can "run on the record that President Biden and our folks and partners in Washington, DC are doing”.
Republican commercials targeting Democratic congressmen and state lawmakers facing re-election this year and in 2022 previously tied them to an array of Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, rather than Biden.
"This is the most directly we’ve linked a Virginia House Democrat to President Biden so far this cycle. Given the president is under water in this district and in other targets of ours, stay tuned for more of us holding Virginia Democrats accountable for standing by the failures of Biden and his radical liberal allies in Washington”, Fox News cited an unnamed RSLC source as saying.
The insider was echoed by Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the re-election arm of the House GOP, who told Fox News that "Joe Biden’s failed policies will be weaponised in races around the country and serve as an anchor around the neck of every vulnerable House Democrat”.

GOP Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden

The push comes after four House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against POTUS over his handling of the situation with migrants on the US’ southern border, efforts to extend the federal moratorium on evictions, and the American troop exit from Afghanistan. ​
U.S. President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to deliver remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2021
'I Haven't Seen That Poll': Biden Smirks as He Reacts to Dip in Approval Rating Amid Afghan Crisis
23 August, 08:43 GMT
Congressman Bob Gibbs is leading the effort, along with Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber. Gibbs said on his Facebook page that he had "filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president".

He admitted that he doesn't "take this step lightly", adding, "before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment".

The congressman also tweeted that "it's clear" that Biden is "not up to the job" and that "his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution".

Biden's Approval Ratings Plummet

The impeachment articles were filed as the latest polls indicated plummeting support for Biden among independents.
In a recent Gallup survey, POTUS holds a 43% approval and 53% disapproval rating, a drop from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup's poll released in August. Gallup's June poll saw the US president standing at 56%-42%.
According to Fox News, Biden's approval rating is "lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump".
