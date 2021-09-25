https://sputniknews.com/20210925/overprotected-britney-spears-father-monitored-singers-texts-and-calls-new-documentary-says-1089393973.html

Overprotected: Britney Spears' Father Monitored Singers Texts and Calls, New Documentary Says

Overprotected: Britney Spears' Father Monitored Singers Texts and Calls, New Documentary Says

The film made by The New York Times (NYT) features exclusive interviews with individuals from Britney's inner circle, who provide detailed descriptions of the... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-25T08:12+0000

2021-09-25T08:12+0000

2021-09-25T08:15+0000

society

britney spears

conservatorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089338954_0:214:2048:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_b428c6e8e4fa8a4d0f9337998eb7955c.jpg

Britney Spears' father Jamie monitored calls and texts his daughter sent and received, according to a new documentary "Controlling Britney" released on 24 September. The claim was made by Alex Vlasov, a former employee of a security provider, Black Box Security. He said he worked with the singer's team for almost nine years.Vlasov told NYT reporters, that by logging into Britney's iCloud, the company was able to "mirror" her phone on an iPad and that a listening device was placed in the singer's bedroom. Vlasov also revealed that he was asked to encrypt some of the musician's text conversations, including with her attorney, so that they could then be sent to her father as well as an employee of a business management firm Jamie hired.Like Prison GuardsThe statements made in the documentary seem to corroborate the allegations Britney Spears made against her father when she addressed a court hearing this summer. At the time, the 39-year-old accused her father of abusing the conservatorship.She claimed that she was forced to perform against her will, prohibited from marrying her boyfriend Sam Asghari and having children with him. "I don't feel like I can live a full life", the "Toxic" singer said addressing the court.Alex Vlasov said that the singer's conservatorship reminded him of a person "that was in prison".Spears was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 following a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head, and became involved in a standoff with police. A conservatorship is granted by a court when a person is deemed incapable of making their own decisions. The court named Spears' father as her guardian, putting him in charge of all the choices affecting the singer's life - from finances and career decisions, to personal choices.The "Baby One More Time" singer is now fighting in courts to have her father removed from the conservatorship. A hearing on the case is scheduled for 29 September.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, britney spears, conservatorship