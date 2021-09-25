Overprotected: Britney Spears' Father Monitored Singers Texts and Calls, New Documentary Says
08:12 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 25.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAmerican pop singer Britney Spears performs on stage at the "Olympisky" sports complex
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev/
The film made by The New York Times (NYT) features exclusive interviews with individuals from Britney's inner circle, who provide detailed descriptions of the conservatorship the pop diva was placed under in 2008 following a series of mental breakdowns.
Britney Spears' father Jamie monitored calls and texts his daughter sent and received, according to a new documentary "Controlling Britney" released on 24 September. The claim was made by Alex Vlasov, a former employee of a security provider, Black Box Security. He said he worked with the singer's team for almost nine years.
Vlasov told NYT reporters, that by logging into Britney's iCloud, the company was able to "mirror" her phone on an iPad and that a listening device was placed in the singer's bedroom. Vlasov also revealed that he was asked to encrypt some of the musician's text conversations, including with her attorney, so that they could then be sent to her father as well as an employee of a business management firm Jamie hired.
Vlasov told NYT reporters, that by logging into Britney's iCloud, the company was able to "mirror" her phone on an iPad and that a listening device was placed in the singer's bedroom. Vlasov also revealed that he was asked to encrypt some of the musician's text conversations, including with her attorney, so that they could then be sent to her father as well as an employee of a business management firm Jamie hired.
© AP Photo / Nick UtJamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles
Jamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles
© AP Photo / Nick Ut
"Jamie's record as conservator - and the court's approval of his actions - speak for themselves", Thoreen said, adding that Jamie helped his daughter rehabilitate her music career and improve her financial situation.
Like Prison Guards
The statements made in the documentary seem to corroborate the allegations Britney Spears made against her father when she addressed a court hearing this summer. At the time, the 39-year-old accused her father of abusing the conservatorship.
She claimed that she was forced to perform against her will, prohibited from marrying her boyfriend Sam Asghari and having children with him. "I don't feel like I can live a full life", the "Toxic" singer said addressing the court.
Alex Vlasov said that the singer's conservatorship reminded him of a person "that was in prison".
Alex Vlasov said that the singer's conservatorship reminded him of a person "that was in prison".
"And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially", he said.
Spears was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 following a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head, and became involved in a standoff with police.
A conservatorship is granted by a court when a person is deemed incapable of making their own decisions. The court named Spears' father as her guardian, putting him in charge of all the choices affecting the singer's life - from finances and career decisions, to personal choices.
The "Baby One More Time" singer is now fighting in courts to have her father removed from the conservatorship. A hearing on the case is scheduled for 29 September.
The "Baby One More Time" singer is now fighting in courts to have her father removed from the conservatorship. A hearing on the case is scheduled for 29 September.