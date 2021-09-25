Registration was successful!
'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has apologised for changing her "no" vote on funding Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system to "present" in a last-minute move, also explaining why she cried on the House floor shortly after.In a three-page letter to constituents posted on her Twitter account on Friday, AOC appeared to bemoan the House leadership's "reckless decision to rush this controversial vote within a matter of hours and without true consideration".Ocasio-Cortez admitted that she "wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted by these decisions" and that she cried over "an institution choosing a path of maximum volatility and minimum consideration for its own political convenience"."To those I have disappointed - I am deeply sorry. To those who believe this reasoning is insufficient or cowardice – I understand. To those who asked me to quell the volatility of this moment in our community […] - I hope we can take this moment and opportunity to more deeply engage in and grow a true, substantive movement of community support for human rights around the world […]", the Democratic congresswoman concluded.Most netizens, however, were quick to make fun of AOC's apologies, mincing no words when describing her as "a fake", "an idiot", "a real shame", and “Occasional-Cortex"."AOC […] realises she made a mistake and doesn't want voters to hate her", one user tweeted, while another netizen asserted that the congresswoman "seems to be a disaster for her constituents in Queens, NY".Earlier this week, funding for the Iron Dome was cut out of the short-term government bill after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, who are members of the so-called Squad. They reportedly warned the House that they would not support the bill if it included the additional $1 billion to fund the Iron Dome.
11:29 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pauses while speaking during a news conference discussing the introduction of rent legislation outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pauses while speaking during a news conference discussing the introduction of rent legislation outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to cry on the House floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues after a $1 billion bill on funding the IDF's Iron Dome missile shield was passed in a 420-9 vote.
