Nancy Pelosi Caves to Joe Manchin on Biden’s Economic Agenda
Nancy Pelosi Caves to Joe Manchin on Biden’s Economic Agenda
Guests:Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. | Differences In Vaccine Efficacy Between Pfizer and ModernaJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer and co-author of HR 676 | Manchin and Fossil Fuels Against the DemsMichelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and Host of Political Misfits | German ElectionsLee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and Host of The Back Story | January 6th Commission Files SubpoenasIn the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the differences in efficacy between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. If we can divide the political attachments that have been assigned to this vaccine, we can seriously negate its effects on the world.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joel Segal for a discussion on how Democrats can convince Joe Manchin into accepting their spending bill. Joel discussed how fossil fuel companies are backing Manchin trying to get him to stay strong against greener alternatives. Michelle Witte also joined the conversation to talk about the German elections and what the country will look like after Angela Merkel.In the third hour, Lee Stranahan joined the conversation to talk about a subpoena filed by the commission looking into the January 6th riot. Lee also talked about how the media is covering this and their inability to admit when they are wrong.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Nancy Pelosi Caves to Joe Manchin on Biden’s Economic Agenda

10:13 GMT 25.09.2021
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the problems with the efficacy of the vaccines, Nancy Pelosi not challenging Manchin enough to get Biden’s economic plan through, sentiments in Germany going into the election, and subpoenas coming from the January 6th Investigation Commission.
Guests:
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. | Differences In Vaccine Efficacy Between Pfizer and Moderna
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer and co-author of HR 676 | Manchin and Fossil Fuels Against the Dems
Michelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and Host of Political Misfits | German Elections
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and Host of The Back Story | January 6th Commission Files Subpoenas
In the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the differences in efficacy between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. If we can divide the political attachments that have been assigned to this vaccine, we can seriously negate its effects on the world.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joel Segal for a discussion on how Democrats can convince Joe Manchin into accepting their spending bill. Joel discussed how fossil fuel companies are backing Manchin trying to get him to stay strong against greener alternatives. Michelle Witte also joined the conversation to talk about the German elections and what the country will look like after Angela Merkel.
In the third hour, Lee Stranahan joined the conversation to talk about a subpoena filed by the commission looking into the January 6th riot. Lee also talked about how the media is covering this and their inability to admit when they are wrong.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
