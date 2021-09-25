Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/man-utd-manager-wouldnt-be-surprised-if-cristiano-ronaldo-still-played-football-when-hes-40-1089394990.html
Man Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40
Man Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40
One of the fittest athletes in the world, Ronaldo is currently a far cry from the skinny teenager he used to be, having gained muscle significantly since he... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T09:17+0000
2021-09-25T09:17+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
news
world
sports
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_0:100:2978:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_82e9519be4f3940642f2e334f837b326.jpg
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could play professional football even when he is in his 40s, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in an interview ahead of a home game against Aston Villa. Solskjaer specified that Ronaldo's physical condition and his attitude to keeping himself in shape are the key points to understanding why the 36-year-old striker still has the capacity to perform at the highest level. "He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is and has been, so he deserves every single little plaudit that he gets for his physical state", Solskjaer said. The Red Devils' manager is also impressed with Ronaldo still being "hungry" for new achievements, regardless of how many trophies he has already won.Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since re-signing for Manchester United. His next opponents are Aston Villa, who he's scored eight goals against.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/georgina-is-a-great-support-to-cristiano-ronaldos-mom-denies-rift-with-his-girlfriend-1089365117.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f354c9f4196ffb51fc699a6f2559241.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, news, world, sports, uk

Man Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40

09:17 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the fittest athletes in the world, Ronaldo is currently a far cry from the skinny teenager he used to be, having gained muscle significantly since he came to England after signing for Man Utd back in 2003. He's developed an incredible physique and stamina, and has returned to Manchester United 18 years later.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could play professional football even when he is in his 40s, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in an interview ahead of a home game against Aston Villa.

When asked how long the Portuguese star could carry on with professional football, Solskjaer said: "I wouldn't be surprised if he still played when he was 40, not at all, because of the way he looks after himself".

Solskjaer specified that Ronaldo's physical condition and his attitude to keeping himself in shape are the key points to understanding why the 36-year-old striker still has the capacity to perform at the highest level.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
Yesterday, 11:49 GMT
"He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is and has been, so he deserves every single little plaudit that he gets for his physical state", Solskjaer said.
The Red Devils' manager is also impressed with Ronaldo still being "hungry" for new achievements, regardless of how many trophies he has already won.

"His mentality is still absolutely spot-on and that's a desire from inside that he's going to keep going until his head says, 'no, I've given everything now'", Solskjaer stressed.

Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since re-signing for Manchester United. His next opponents are Aston Villa, who he's scored eight goals against.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada
10:30 GMTPremier League Matchweek 6 Preview and Predictions
10:19 GMT'I Explained Everything to Biden': Erdogan Reiterates Ankara Will Buy More S-400s From Russia
10:10 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
10:09 GMTEpstein's 2009 Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Won't Save Prince Andrew From Litigation, Media Says
10:04 GMTFrench Armed Forces Confirm One Soldier Killed in Clashes in Mali
09:55 GMTEight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTMan Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40
09:16 GMTTwo People Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
08:46 GMT'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi
08:24 GMTFBI Confirms Probe Into Alleged Attack on Female US Service Member by Afghan Evacuees at Fort Bliss
08:12 GMTOverprotected: Britney Spears' Father Monitored Singers Texts and Calls, New Documentary Says
08:09 GMTCanadian Catholic Church Apologises to Indigenous People for Abuse in Residential Schools
07:38 GMTWomen in Afghanistan Loved Fashion Until Taliban Took Over
07:22 GMT'Can't Get This to Function at All': 'Confused' Joe Biden Suffers Mic Malfunction at Quad Summit
07:19 GMTEuropean States to Remain US 'Underlings' Without Wake-Up Call After Paris Humiliated
07:18 GMTChina Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit
07:14 GMT5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says
07:03 GMTCNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Mum on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
06:51 GMTUK Labour Party in Hot Water for Inviting Huawei to Conference