Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could play professional football even when he is in his 40s, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in an interview ahead of a home game against Aston Villa. Solskjaer specified that Ronaldo's physical condition and his attitude to keeping himself in shape are the key points to understanding why the 36-year-old striker still has the capacity to perform at the highest level. "He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is and has been, so he deserves every single little plaudit that he gets for his physical state", Solskjaer said. The Red Devils' manager is also impressed with Ronaldo still being "hungry" for new achievements, regardless of how many trophies he has already won.Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since re-signing for Manchester United. His next opponents are Aston Villa, who he's scored eight goals against.
One of the fittest athletes in the world, Ronaldo is currently a far cry from the skinny teenager he used to be, having gained muscle significantly since he came to England after signing for Man Utd back in 2003. He's developed an incredible physique and stamina, and has returned to Manchester United 18 years later.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could play professional football even when he is in his 40s, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in an interview ahead of a home game against Aston Villa.
When asked how long the Portuguese star could carry on with professional football, Solskjaer said: "I wouldn't be surprised if he still played when he was 40, not at all, because of the way he looks after himself".
Solskjaer specified that Ronaldo's physical condition and his attitude to keeping himself in shape are the key points to understanding why the 36-year-old striker still has the capacity to perform at the highest level.