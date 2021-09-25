Registration was successful!
International

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan - EMSC
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan - EMSC
25.09.2021
taiwan
earthquake
A powerful magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Taiwan early Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has revealed. The quake had previously been detected at a magnitude 5.7.The international non-profit organization noted that the earthquake struck at a depth of 48 kilometers some 39 kilometers north of Taiwan's Hualien City.Testimonials collected by the site ranged from witnesses describing the disturbance as only lasting a "few seconds," with others noting that the quake simply "rattled the dishes on the fourteenth floor."No reports of injuries, fatalities or damages have surfaced following the quake.The last earthquake detected by officials in the region was recorded in Japan. That even measured out to be a minor magnitude 3.6 quake.
Gaby Arancibia
taiwan, earthquake

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan - EMSC

22:37 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 22:54 GMT 25.09.2021)
Earthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
Gaby Arancibia
The early morning earthquake was initially registered by officials as a magnitude 5.7 quake; however, it was subsequently downgraded to a magnitude 5.0.
A powerful magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Taiwan early Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has revealed. The quake had previously been detected at a magnitude 5.7.
The international non-profit organization noted that the earthquake struck at a depth of 48 kilometers some 39 kilometers north of Taiwan's Hualien City.
Testimonials collected by the site ranged from witnesses describing the disturbance as only lasting a "few seconds," with others noting that the quake simply "rattled the dishes on the fourteenth floor."
"Started out with a slight rolling quake, but ended with an exclamation mark here in Taipei on the 6th floor," another user remarked.
No reports of injuries, fatalities or damages have surfaced following the quake.
The last earthquake detected by officials in the region was recorded in Japan. That even measured out to be a minor magnitude 3.6 quake.
