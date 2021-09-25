Live Updates: South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 231 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 687,078 fatalities and 42.8 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.59 million cases and 446,368 deaths) and Brazil (21.3 million cases and a death toll of 593,663).
Meanwhile, more than 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
04:40 GMT 25.09.2021
El Salvador Plans to Give Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
04:25 GMT 25.09.2021
South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
SEOUL (Sputnik) – South Korea has registered 3,273 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on 25 September.
The previous record was set on 11 August when the country reported about 2,223 new coronavirus cases.
Out of 3,273 new cases, 3,245 are domestic ones and 28 more imported. The largest number of new cases – 1217 ones – were recorded in Seoul, the central province of Gyeonggi comes next with 1,094 cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stands at 298,402, with 266,414 recoveries. The death toll has increased by 7 to 2,441 people within the past day.