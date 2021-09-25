Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/live-updates-south-korea-registers-record-3273-new-covid-19-cases-over-past-24-hours-1089390000.html
Live Updates: South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
Live Updates: South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 231 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T04:24+0000
2021-09-25T04:24+0000
south korea
asia
pandemic
news
world
us
vaccination
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/39/1078123972_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e991c40ae5436cb90b301b82311dd80d.jpg
south korea
asia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/39/1078123972_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5edd14b6e55a66034ad60f76d8287ad9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, asia, pandemic, news, world, us, vaccination, india, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Рабочие дезинфицируют станцию Сусео в Сеуле в расках борьбы с коронавирусам, Южная Корея - Sputnik International

Live Updates: South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

04:24 GMT 25.09.2021
Subscribe
Being updated
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 231 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 687,078 fatalities and 42.8 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.59 million cases and 446,368 deaths) and Brazil (21.3 million cases and a death toll of 593,663).
Meanwhile, more than 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
New firstOld first
04:40 GMT 25.09.2021
El Salvador Plans to Give Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
04:25 GMT 25.09.2021
South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
SEOUL (Sputnik) – South Korea has registered 3,273 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on 25 September.

The previous record was set on 11 August when the country reported about 2,223 new coronavirus cases.

Out of 3,273 new cases, 3,245 are domestic ones and 28 more imported. The largest number of new cases – 1217 ones – were recorded in Seoul, the central province of Gyeonggi comes next with 1,094 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stands at 298,402, with 266,414 recoveries. The death toll has increased by 7 to 2,441 people within the past day.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:37 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Calls for International Support for Taliban-led Afghan Government
04:24 GMTLive Updates: South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
04:23 GMTLocal Sheriff Praises Efforts to Mitigate Del Rio Migration Crisis Amid Biden's Criticism
04:10 GMTUK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal
02:57 GMTTurkish Military Camp in Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire – Reports
01:56 GMTGOP Golden Boy? Republicans Strongly Back Florida Gov. DeSantis for 2024 Primary Sans Trump
01:41 GMTElon Musk, Grimes Part Ways After Three Years of Dating
01:39 GMTDHS Head: Del Rio Camp Cleared, Agents Who Violently Corralled Migrants Placed on Admin Duties
01:09 GMTCanada's Trudeau Reveals Two Detained Canadians Have Been Released After Wanzhou Departure
01:06 GMTPacific Pacts Galore: Quad Leaders Hold First In-Person Summit a Week After AUKUS Inaugurated
00:34 GMTBiden Dropped F-Bomb After Discovering Trump’s ‘Golf Toys’ at White House, Book Reveals
YesterdayUS Navy, Air Force Order 16 More F-35 Jets Costing Over $1Bln - Pentagon
YesterdayPentagon Chief to Check US Bases Involved in Afghan Evacuees Processing - Spokesperson
YesterdayGerman Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election
YesterdayEU Ministers Unveil Plan to Weaken Russian Grip on Gas Supply
YesterdayFrench Soldier Killed in Clashes With Terrorists in Mali - Reports
YesterdayUS Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan
YesterdayEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
YesterdaySuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
YesterdayN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President