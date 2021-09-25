https://sputniknews.com/20210925/k-pop-boy-band-enhypen-serves-up-pure-charisma-in-comeback-with-first-full-length-album-1089512965.html

K-Pop Boy-Band Enhypen Serves Up Pure Charisma in Comeback With First Full-length Album

K-Pop Boy-Band Enhypen Serves Up Pure Charisma in Comeback With First Full-length Album

The group has driven fans into a whirlwind of ecstasy after announcing that their first full-length album, the appropriately named 'Dimension: Dilemma', is... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-25T10:39+0000

2021-09-25T10:39+0000

2021-09-30T06:18+0000

k-pop

south korea

news

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081549970_252:0:1452:675_1920x0_80_0_0_93906d87dd6f041c20814781b568aba4.jpg

Belift Lab, the organisation that founded Enhypen back in 2020 as a result of the survival competition show iLand, unveiled a concept film of the boy band on 25 September. Set in a dark and vintage style, the band's concept film drew a lot of attention as it was brim-full with a huge variety of titillating content, including mood boards, concept photos and concept film teasers, all designed so that the band's seven members - Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki - could give free rein to their charisma and show off their talents to best effect. Enhypen's influence as a fresh K-Pop act is increasing, as can be seen by the fact that pre-order copies of 'Dimension: Dilemma', the band's first full-length album, reached 600,000 in six days, significantly exceeding the total pre-order volume of the band's previous work 'Border: Carnival'.But it was not so long ago that the band itself was in something of a dilemma: at the beginning of the month, Belift Lab announced that Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-ki, had all succumbed to the horrific infection that is coronavirus. Fortunately, they came out the other side and all are now once again in perfect health. With incredible talents and visuals, this band has already managed to attract a vast body of fans - officially known as Engene - and they haven't wasted a minute in taking to social media to express their delight at the prospect of the new release, due out on 12 October.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, news, society