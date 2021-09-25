Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/irans-top-diplomat-says-us-sending-negative-sign-to-tehran-on-jcpoas-future-by-keeping-sanctions-1089399499.html
Iran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
Iran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
Iranian Top Diplomat Says US Sends 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
2021-09-25T12:14+0000
2021-09-25T12:14+0000
us
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082219143_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_568021ccaaa906999fd7fc1a9c3bae9f.jpg
Tehran is ready to return to talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) and will do so "soon", Iran's new Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated in an interview with NBC News.The Biden administration, however, hasn't done much to facilitate it, he noted, adding that, in fact, it has done the opposite. No only did the new US president maintain the sanctions imposed on Iran by Donald Trump after his administration's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, but he also added fresh measures to the list, Amirabdollahian lamentedAmirabdollahian went on to add that such behaviour was a "negative sign, signal to Iran". The top Iranian diplomat recalled Biden vowing to start an age of diplomacy and suggested that POTUS should back his words by doing something tangible to show Tehran his true intentions.The new foreign minister stopped short of elaborating about any date or deadline that Iran plans to restart the JCPOA talks with the US and other signatories. He noted that Tehran was still evaluating the outcome of the previous round of talks.Vienna Talks Fail to Return US and Iran to JCPOA ComplianceThe last round of talks, which took place in Vienna, ended without any concrete results despite the sides claiming to have reached an agreement on some, but not all issues. The abrupt end of negotiations in June 2021 was linked to the presidential election in Iran, which would end the presidency of Hassan Rouhani and lead to changes in the cabinet, as well as, possibly, in Iran's policies. The new president, Ebrahim Raisi, vowed to continue talks until they reach a result – the lifting of sanctions.The US slapped hefty sanctions on the energy, shipping, and banking sectors of the Iranian economy, as well as several politicians, leading to the country's exclusion from the SWIFT network used by banks for money wires. The shift in policy came after then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the JCPOA on 8 May 2018, claiming that the deal was flawed. In response, Tehran started to gradually scale back its commitments under the nuclear deal a year later – in 2019. The country boosted its nuclear fuel reserves as well as ramped up uranium enrichment – far beyond the levels allowed by the JCPOA.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-will-return-to-jcpoa-negotiations-soon--1089372460.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082219143_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba10736d384c65c76f096d79362add41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

Iran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions

12:14 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNERThe Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The last round of negotiations on returning both countries to the 2015 nuclear deal abruptly ended in June without reaching any agreement. The cessation of talks was connected with then-looming presidential election in Iran and imminent change of the nation's cabinet.
Tehran is ready to return to talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) and will do so "soon", Iran's new Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated in an interview with NBC News.
The Biden administration, however, hasn't done much to facilitate it, he noted, adding that, in fact, it has done the opposite. No only did the new US president maintain the sanctions imposed on Iran by Donald Trump after his administration's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, but he also added fresh measures to the list, Amirabdollahian lamented

"They say, 'We are ready to return to the fulfillment of our commitments'. However, there is no action taken in order to show and prove the true will to the new Iranian administration. In other words, President Biden was and is criticising the behaviour of his predecessor, Mr Trump vis-à-vis Iran, but at the same time, the volume of the file of sanctions that Mr Trump built against Iran is being carried carefully by Mr Biden".

Amirabdollahian went on to add that such behaviour was a "negative sign, signal to Iran". The top Iranian diplomat recalled Biden vowing to start an age of diplomacy and suggested that POTUS should back his words by doing something tangible to show Tehran his true intentions.
The new foreign minister stopped short of elaborating about any date or deadline that Iran plans to restart the JCPOA talks with the US and other signatories. He noted that Tehran was still evaluating the outcome of the previous round of talks.
"We are assessing and I can tell you that we have had many meetings and we will keep the window of diplomacy and negotiations open. And we will very soon return to the negotiations".

Vienna Talks Fail to Return US and Iran to JCPOA Compliance

The last round of talks, which took place in Vienna, ended without any concrete results despite the sides claiming to have reached an agreement on some, but not all issues. The abrupt end of negotiations in June 2021 was linked to the presidential election in Iran, which would end the presidency of Hassan Rouhani and lead to changes in the cabinet, as well as, possibly, in Iran's policies. The new president, Ebrahim Raisi, vowed to continue talks until they reach a result – the lifting of sanctions.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Return to JCPOA Negotiations Soon
Yesterday, 14:05 GMT
The US slapped hefty sanctions on the energy, shipping, and banking sectors of the Iranian economy, as well as several politicians, leading to the country's exclusion from the SWIFT network used by banks for money wires. The shift in policy came after then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the JCPOA on 8 May 2018, claiming that the deal was flawed. In response, Tehran started to gradually scale back its commitments under the nuclear deal a year later – in 2019. The country boosted its nuclear fuel reserves as well as ramped up uranium enrichment – far beyond the levels allowed by the JCPOA.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEnvironmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
12:14 GMTIran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
12:01 GMTHello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
11:50 GMTMonica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
11:29 GMT'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
11:28 GMTBeam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
11:26 GMTRussian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
11:09 GMTIndian Startup Owner Raghavendra Prasad: 'We Want to Ensure No One is Denied Access to Healthcare'
11:06 GMTSocial Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada
10:30 GMTPremier League Matchweek 6 Preview and Predictions
10:19 GMT'I Explained Everything to Biden': Erdogan Reiterates Ankara Will Buy More S-400s From Russia
10:10 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
10:09 GMTEpstein's 2009 Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Won't Save Prince Andrew From Litigation, Media Says
10:04 GMTFrench Armed Forces Confirm One Soldier Killed in Clashes in Mali
09:55 GMTEight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTMan Utd Manager 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Cristiano Ronaldo Still Played Football When He's 40
09:16 GMTTwo People Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
08:46 GMT'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi
08:24 GMTFBI Confirms Probe Into Alleged Attack on Female US Service Member by Afghan Evacuees at Fort Bliss