'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi

Over the past few weeks, Joe Biden has been criticised by liberal and conservative US media alike for the swift collapse of the US-backed government in... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has remarked that the Indian press is "much better behaved" than the American media while delivering a statement during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.The comparisons between the media in the two countries didn't make it into the official transcript of the remarks released by the White House. However, a video depicting Biden making the comments has been posted on a Twitter page called "RNC Research", which is managed by the Republican National Committee (RNC).The US president's latest statement comes days after he refused to take questions from American reporters during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Oval Office.Immediately after Johnson took a round of questions from reporters at the meeting, the American correspondents were asked to leave the venue.Fox News reported that the aggrieved American journalists later lodged a formal complaint with the White House over the incident.Biden has of late enjoyed a testy relationship with journalists, after claiming on several occasions that he is being "instructed" by the White House staff on where and when to take questions.The Democrat has also claimed that he could "get in trouble" with his staff if he takes questions from reporters.

