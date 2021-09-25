Registration was successful!
'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi
US President Joe Biden has remarked that the Indian press is "much better behaved" than the American media while delivering a statement during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.The comparisons between the media in the two countries didn't make it into the official transcript of the remarks released by the White House. However, a video depicting Biden making the comments has been posted on a Twitter page called "RNC Research", which is managed by the Republican National Committee (RNC).The US president's latest statement comes days after he refused to take questions from American reporters during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Oval Office.Immediately after Johnson took a round of questions from reporters at the meeting, the American correspondents were asked to leave the venue.Fox News reported that the aggrieved American journalists later lodged a formal complaint with the White House over the incident.Biden has of late enjoyed a testy relationship with journalists, after claiming on several occasions that he is being "instructed" by the White House staff on where and when to take questions.The Democrat has also claimed that he could "get in trouble" with his staff if he takes questions from reporters.
'Indian Press is Much Better Behaved': Biden Takes a Jibe at US Media During Meeting With Modi

08:46 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 25.09.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021.
Dhairya Maheshwari
Over the past few weeks, Joe Biden has been criticised by liberal and conservative US media alike for the swift collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, a chaotic evacuation of civilians and troop pullout from the war-torn country, an ever increasing migrant influx at the US-Mexico border, as well as "betrayal" of a key European ally.
US President Joe Biden has remarked that the Indian press is "much better behaved" than the American media while delivering a statement during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

"I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they [the US press] won't ask any questions on point", Biden told Modi.

The comparisons between the media in the two countries didn't make it into the official transcript of the remarks released by the White House. However, a video depicting Biden making the comments has been posted on a Twitter page called "RNC Research", which is managed by the Republican National Committee (RNC).
The US president's latest statement comes days after he refused to take questions from American reporters during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Oval Office.

"Would it be okay if we have just a couple of questions, just a couple?", Johnson asked Biden in the meeting. "Good luck", replied the US president.

Immediately after Johnson took a round of questions from reporters at the meeting, the American correspondents were asked to leave the venue.
Fox News reported that the aggrieved American journalists later lodged a formal complaint with the White House over the incident.
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Awkward Moment as White House Staff Cuts Off Biden-Johnson Meeting in Mid-Sentence
22 September, 01:04 GMT
Biden has of late enjoyed a testy relationship with journalists, after claiming on several occasions that he is being "instructed" by the White House staff on where and when to take questions.
The Democrat has also claimed that he could "get in trouble" with his staff if he takes questions from reporters.
